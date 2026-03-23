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General · 2 hours ago

Street League Skateboarding reveals Downtown Los Angeles Takeover contest

Michael Silver

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES − After drawing massive crowds to the iconic Santa Monica Pier last season and kicking off the new year in Sydney, Australia, Street League Skateboarding (SLS) is bringing its Championship Tour back to the City of Angels. 

The global league announced that Stop 02 of the tour will take over Downtown Los Angeles on April 4, transforming Ace Mission Studios into a custom-built competition venue as part of its Takeover series. 

The event is expected to feature a stacked field including reigning ‘Skater of the Year’ Chris Joslin, U.S. Olympic medalists Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston, and defending Super Crown champion Ginwoo Onodera. 

Chloe Covell, winner of the 2025 Pier takeover, is set to compete Downtown sharing, “I can’t wait to give it everything I’ve got. Coming back to LA for SLS feels unreal. This city has such a strong skate culture, and the energy here always pushes me to level up. I’m super excited to be back, skate with everyone. It means a lot to be part of this event again.” 

SLS continues to lean into city-specific activations with its Takeover concept, reimagining iconic skate environments and placing elite competition directly within urban cores. In Los Angeles, that means a purpose-built course designed to reflect the city’s deep influence on street skating while pushing progression to the highest level. 

The competition will spotlight the technical precision and creativity that define modern street skating, with SLS’s scoring format emphasizing consistency and difficulty under pressure.

The West Coast event underscores SLS’s continued push to blur the line between competition and community experience, bringing fans closer to the athletes while celebrating skateboarding’s broader cultural footprint.  

For additional details including athlete lineups, event schedule, course design and ticket information, visit streetleague.com. 

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