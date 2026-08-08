Del Mar: Top West Coast 2-year-olds Collide in Best Pal

Once in a while, a particular race invokes memories of a great horse. For me, the Grade 3 Best Pal, to be contested at Del Mar today, reminds me of Nyquist.

Nyquist, now a terrific sire and well into his second career, was an unbelievable 2-year-old: after breaking his maiden on first asking at Santa Anita in June of 2015, he put together his best race by figures in the Best Pal. He went on to win a pair of races in September – both of them Grade 1s – before winning the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. He kept his undefeated streak into the 2016 Kentucky Derby, and after a win in Louisville, many wondered if we could get back-to-back Triple Crown winners.

“We all booked New York as soon as he crossed the line in the Derby,” John Cherwa, my former editor at the L.A. Times, told me.

Alas, that year’s Derby runner-up, Exagerrator, got the best of Nyquist in the Preakness. Nyquist never won again, but retired with Grade 1 wins at 5 tracks in 4 states. Just a spectacular 11 months of racing, and one that I’ll always appreciate.

Today’s Best Pal features a trio of terrific runners, and I’m hopeful we’ll meet a Breeders’ Cup contender. Let’s meet the field, and put together our weekly wager. If you’re wagering on Del Mar, check out AmWager! They have a $50 deposit match for new customers, and a player-friendly platform.

Grade 3 Best Pal. 6 furlongs, dirt. 2-year-olds. $150,000.

1. Phone Booth. 12/1. Jockey: Umberto Rispoli. Trainer: Doug O’Neill.

In many stakes this time of year, you see a resume similar to Phone Booth’s: one run, one win. What you see less often: a win from a stalking trip on debut. Phone Booth did just that – sitting just off the leader in his debut effort prior to doing his best running at the end. If the clock was right, and he can keep rolling, he could enter into the exacta today.

2. He Is No Lie. 2/1. Jockey: Emisael Jaramillo. Trainer: Doug O’Neill.

Trainer Doug O’Neill liked He Is No Lie’s effort on debut enough to ship him to Churchill Downs for a run in the $225,000 Bashford Manor, a top 2-year-old race in Kentucky. He sped to an early lead before tiring in the stretch. He’s been working steadily in the mornings, so don’t be fooled by the workout times: he turns it on on race days. He is the class, and most likely winner.

3. Hughes. 3/1. Jockey: Juan Hernandez. Trainer: Bob Baffert.

Hughes exits a debut win at Los Alamitos, winning easily over the 5 furlong test in Cypress. Baffert has won the last 4 editions of this race, so leave Hughes out of your tickets at your own risk.. Hughes is by Into Mischief out of a Union Rags dam, so his breeding suggests he has the best chance to be the Nyquist of the group. Baffert isn’t known to debut his best at Los Al, but Hughes should be competitive in this group.

4. Icanthelpmyself. 8/1. Jockey: Armando Ayuso. Trainer: Brian Koriner.

Trainer Brian Koriner will send Icanthelpmyself to the gate for the first time today. The problem: Koriner’s last 20 debut runners didn’t win. Toss.

5. You Want Some. 8/1. Jockey: Kazushi Kimura. Trainer: Peter Miller.

Trainer Peter Miller will likewise send a maiden to the gate, with a son of champion sprinter Volatile. You Want Some has shown some ability in the mornings, but this is a big ask against a trio of more experienced and capable runners.

6. Kennyten. 9/5. Jockey: Ricardo Gonzalez. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin.

Kennyten exits a win on debut, putting up one of the best maiden-winning speed figures in California this year. Trainer Vladimir Cerin doesn’t have a huge operation, but when his horses win, they win again: 21% of his horses return to the winner’s circle after a win in the previous race. Kennyten is a son of the exciting freshman sire Drain The Clock, whose progyny have been running lights out. Include.

The Sporting Tribune Wager

$5 Early Pick 3, Starts Race 1 ($40): 4,5 / 1,3 / 2,6. Good Luck!