Belgium stages stunning comeback to eliminate Senegal in World Cup classic

SEATTLE — Belgium looked finished. Down two goals with less than five minutes remaining, arguing among themselves and staring at a second straight disappointing World Cup exit, the Red Devils instead produced one of the most dramatic comebacks of the tournament.

Youri Tielemans scored the equalizer in the 89th minute before calmly converting a controversial penalty in the 125th minute, lifting Belgium to a remarkable 3-2 extra-time victory over Senegal on Wednesday night at Seattle Stadium and into the Round of 16. The winning goal, officially scored at 124 minutes, 44 seconds, became the latest goal in FIFA World Cup history.

Belgium will now face the winner of Wednesday night's Round of 32 match between the United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

For much of the evening, however, it appeared Senegal would be the team advancing.

#7 Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium pushes the pace on a counter during a FIFA World Cup match against Senegal, Wednesday July 1st, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. Nico Alba – The Sporting Tribune #7 Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium pushes the pace on a counter during a FIFA World Cup match against Senegal, Wednesday July 1st, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

The Lions of Teranga thoroughly outplayed Belgium for more than 80 minutes and deservedly took a first-half lead through Habib Diarra. Sadio Mané whipped in a dangerous cross that was flicked on by Ismaïla Sarr before Diarra reacted quickest after the ball ricocheted off the post, giving Senegal a 1-0 advantage.

Senegal doubled its lead in spectacular fashion during the second half. Moussa Niakhaté delivered a long ball over the Belgian defense that Sarr controlled brilliantly with his chest before rifling an unstoppable finish past Thibaut Courtois to make it 2-0.

Belgium's frustrations were evident throughout the second half. During a hydration break, captain Tielemans and winger Leandro Trossard had to be separated by teammate Nicolas Raskin following a heated exchange as tempers flared with Belgium's World Cup hopes slipping away.

Everything changed in the closing minutes.

Romelu Lukaku, Belgium's all-time leading scorer, ignited the comeback with his 92nd international goal, cutting the deficit to 2-1 in the 86th minute and breathing life into a side that had shown little attacking threat all evening.

Just moments later, the same teammates who had argued earlier combined for the equalizer. Trossard delivered a pinpoint cross into the penalty area, and Tielemans rose above the defense to head home in the 89th minute, stunning Senegal and forcing extra time.

The drama was only beginning.

With penalty kicks seemingly inevitable, Dodi Lukébakio rattled the crossbar in the dying moments of extra time before video review intervened. After a lengthy seven-minute VAR examination, referee Saíd Martínez ruled that Senegal midfielder Lamine Camara had fouled Tielemans in the buildup.

The decision sparked furious protests from Senegal, whose players surrounded the officials before Tielemans finally stepped to the spot. Despite the delay and attempts to disrupt his concentration, including Pathé Ciss theatrically going to ground near the penalty area, Tielemans confidently buried the kick into the corner to complete Belgium's astonishing turnaround.

#9 Romelu Lukaku of Belgium being interviewed after a FIFA World Cup match against Senegal, Wednesday July 1st, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. Nico Alba – The Sporting Tribune #9 Romelu Lukaku of Belgium being interviewed after a FIFA World Cup match against Senegal, Wednesday July 1st, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw questioned the decision afterward, insisting his team did not believe the challenge warranted a penalty.

"We believed that there was no penalty," Thiaw said. "The players tried to challenge the decision. It's their right."

Thiaw lamented his team's inability to finish off the match after controlling virtually every aspect for 85 minutes.

"It was our game to lose," he said. "However, a football match is not an 85-minute one."

The defeat was especially cruel for Senegal, which had been one of the tournament's feel-good stories after recovering from a difficult group stage to reach the knockout rounds. Defender Krépin Diatta admitted afterward that the team fell short of its goal of making history.

"We were determined to write some beautiful pages in the history of our football in this World Cup," Diatta said. "We have to accept that we failed in this mission."

For Belgium, the victory extended the life of a squad that appeared headed for another disappointing exit. Instead, the Red Devils rediscovered the resilience that defined their memorable run to the 2018 World Cup semifinals, turning internal frustration into one of the most improbable victories of the 2026 tournament.

It was far from Belgium's best performance, but when elimination loomed, experience and belief proved enough to keep its World Cup dream alive.