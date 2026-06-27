Heartbreak in Seattle: Iran left waiting after late VAR decision denies historic World Cup breakthrough

SEATTLE — Iran walked off the field at Lumen Field on Friday night undefeated, but not celebrating.

Instead, players collapsed to the turf in tears after a dramatic stoppage-time winner was wiped away by VAR, leaving Iran with a heartbreaking 1-1 draw against Egypt and forcing Team Melli to wait until Saturday to learn whether it has reached the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time in the nation's history.

For the third consecutive group-stage match, Iran had what would have been a go-ahead goal erased. None carried the weight of Friday's.

Wow! Iran’s game-winning goal in extra time to go through to the knockout round for the first time in the country’s history is disallowed. For the third straight game in a draw, Iran has a goal disallowed after review. pic.twitter.com/kjnVc2069Y — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) June 27, 2026

Deep into stoppage time, Shoja Khalilzadeh thought he had scored the winner that would have sent Iran through automatically. Iranian players sprinted toward the corner flag in celebration before VAR reviewed the play and ruled Khalilzadeh narrowly offside, sending the stadium from jubilation to disbelief in a matter of moments. The decision immediately became one of the tournament's biggest talking points, with fans and analysts across social media questioning the razor-thin offside call, though FIFA's VAR review upheld the decision under the Laws of the Game.

When the final whistle sounded moments later, many Iranian players were visibly overcome with emotion. Several dropped to the field while others embraced teammates, knowing their World Cup future was no longer in their own hands.

Iran finished the group stage with three draws after earlier stalemates against New Zealand and Belgium. Remarkably, Amir Ghalenoei's side never lost a match, yet must now rely on results elsewhere to determine whether three points will be enough to qualify as one of the tournament's best third-place teams in the expanded 48-team World Cup.

"It's sad," said defender Ramin Rezaeian, who was named Man of the Match for the second time in this World Cup after scoring Iran's only goal. "I can't see any luck tonight for my team because we deserved to win the game. At the end, I just apologize to my people in Iran because they deserve more happiness."

Egypt struck first through Mahmoud Saber before Iran responded less than 10 minutes later. Mehdi Taremi saw his penalty saved, but Rezaeian pounced on the rebound to equalize, continuing what has been one of the finest individual tournaments of his international career. Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir made several key saves the rest of the way before the late VAR intervention preserved the draw.

Rezaeian believed Iran had done enough to earn all three points.

"We deserved to win the game," he said. "Our players did the best that they have. I hope God sees us and gives us what we deserve because we showed our quality."

The disappointment extended beyond the result.

For the third straight match, Iranian players criticized the logistical challenges they have faced throughout the tournament. Because of travel restrictions, Iran has been based in Tijuana, Mexico, and has repeatedly been required to fly into the United States shortly before matches before returning immediately afterward. The team has argued the schedule has severely limited recovery time and preparation compared with other nations.

"We have to go back to Tijuana tonight," captain Mehdi Taremi said. "We always complain about those things since the beginning. It's a disaster. FIFA has to solve every problem here, but unfortunately they couldn't. We don't have recovery. We don't have our logistic people here. It's not fair."

Taremi, who accepted responsibility for his missed first-half penalty, insisted the players had nothing left to regret.

"There are no words to say about the game because we did our best during 90 minutes by this situation we had since the beginning till now," he said. "We are proud of ourselves. If anything happened, it's my responsibility because I lost the penalty."

Asked whether he believed the circumstances surrounding Iran had affected the team's World Cup, Taremi did not hide his frustration.

"We have to fight against everything here," he said. "We play for our people. We want them to be happy. We want to bring joy. We want to send a message of peace. But small details affect football. Recovery is important. A clear mind is important. We don't have a clear mind here."

Despite the heartbreak, neither Taremi nor Rezaeian allowed themselves to believe Iran's journey was over.

"We are here to make our history true," Taremi said. "If our dream becomes true tomorrow, thank God. If not, I think we are proud of our game and our players because of how we played these last three games."

Rezaeian echoed that sentiment, reflecting on another near miss in Iranian World Cup history.

"It means everything," he said of potentially advancing. "Iran showed good quality, showed everything to the world. We played so good, and at the end it didn't happen what we wanted. But now we have to wait for the other results and see what's going on."

That wait will last one more day.

Iran has never reached the knockout stage of a men's World Cup. After surviving three group matches without defeat, and seeing a potential winning goal disallowed in every match, Team Melli now hopes the final results elsewhere will finally deliver the history it came so painfully close to making on Friday night.