Bosnia-Herzegovina keeps World Cup dream alive with 3-1 victory over Qatar in Seattle

SEATTLE — Bosnia and Herzegovina kept its FIFA World Cup hopes alive on Wednesday, defeating Qatar 3-1 at Lumen Field in a crucial Group B finale that eliminated the Qataris and strengthened Bosnia-Herzegovina’s bid to reach the knockout stage.

Needing a victory to have any realistic chance of advancing as one of the tournament’s best third-place teams, Bosnia-Herzegovina delivered its most complete performance of the World Cup. An electrifying strike from 18-year-old Kerim Alajbegovic set the tone before Bosnia added two more goals to secure three vital points.

Alajbegovic broke the deadlock in the 29th minute with a brilliant solo effort, weaving through defenders before firing an unstoppable shot into the top corner past Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada. The goal sent the large contingent of Bosnian supporters inside Lumen Field into celebration and highlighted the emergence of one of the tournament’s brightest young stars.

Bosnia doubled its advantage five minutes later when veteran striker Edin Džeko helped create pressure in the box that resulted in an own goal by Sultan Al-Brake, giving the Europeans a commanding 2-0 lead.

Qatar responded before halftime when captain Hassan Al-Haydos finished from close range after Bosnia failed to clear a dangerous cross, cutting the deficit to 2-1 and briefly reviving Qatar’s hopes.

The Asian side pushed for an equalizer after the break, but Bosnia regained control and finally put the match away in the closing stages. Defender Ermin Mahmic scored the decisive third goal in the 80th minute, restoring Bosnia’s two-goal cushion and ensuring all three points would remain with the Balkan nation.

The victory moved Bosnia-Herzegovina to four points in Group B and into third place, putting the nation in strong position to claim one of the World Cup’s coveted third-place qualification spots. Bosnia entered the day after drawing Canada and suffering a heavy defeat to Switzerland but responded when it mattered most.

For Qatar, the loss brought an end to a disappointing tournament. Coach Julen Lopetegui said afterward that despite the elimination, Qatar’s first World Cup point — earned earlier in the tournament against Switzerland — represented progress for a nation still building its soccer program on the global stage.

Bosnia-Herzegovina must now await the completion of the group stage to learn whether four points will be enough to secure a place in the Round of 32, but Wednesday’s victory ensured that their World Cup journey remains alive for at least a few more days.