Algeria rallies past Jordan 2-1 to keep World Cup hopes alive

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Algeria kept its FIFA World Cup hopes alive Monday night, scoring twice in the second half to rally for a 2-1 victory over Jordan at Levi’s Stadium and set up a decisive showdown with Austria for a place in the knockout stage.

After falling behind late in the first half, Algeria responded with goals from substitute Nadhir Benobuali and striker Amine Gouiri, both coming from set pieces, to secure a vital three points in Group J.

The victory moved Algeria into position to challenge for second place behind already-qualified Argentina, while Jordan’s hopes of advancing from its World Cup debut came to an end.

Jordan struck first in the 35th minute when midfielder Nizar Al Rashdan capitalized on a fortunate bounce inside the penalty area. After an Algerian defensive miscue, the ball fell to Al Rashdan, whose low shot took a slight deflection before slipping past goalkeeper Luca Zidane and into the bottom corner.

The goal rewarded a disciplined Jordanian performance that frustrated Algeria for much of the opening half despite the North Africans controlling possession.

Algeria created several opportunities before the break, particularly through veteran captain Riyad Mahrez, who returned to the starting lineup. The former Manchester City star nearly opened the scoring but was unable to get his shot away in traffic and later saw an effort smothered by Jordan goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila.

Gouiri and Farès Chaïbi also threatened, but Jordan carried its 1-0 advantage into halftime.

With their tournament hanging in the balance, Algeria pushed aggressively after the restart. Midfielder Ibrahim Maza emerged as a constant danger, helping pin Jordan deep inside its own half as the pressure mounted.

That pressure finally paid off in the 68th minute. Mahrez delivered a curling corner into the box, and Benobuali rose above Jordan’s defenders to power a header into the net for the equalizer.

Algeria continued to attack in search of a winner, and another set piece proved decisive.

In the 79th minute, a second corner created chaos in front of goal. After an initial header was flicked across the six-yard box, Gouiri poked the ball home from close range. The assistant referee initially raised the flag, but a VAR review confirmed Gouiri was onside, sending Algerian supporters into celebration.

Jordan pushed forward in the closing minutes but was unable to find another breakthrough as Algeria held on for the victory.

The result keeps Algeria firmly in contention for a place in the Round of 32. The Desert Foxes will now face Austria in their final Group J match, with second place and a spot in the knockout rounds likely on the line.

For Jordan, the defeat ends a memorable first World Cup campaign. While the nation showed resilience and competitiveness against more established opponents, it will leave the tournament without a path to the knockout stage.

Algeria, meanwhile, heads into its final group match knowing that after a dramatic comeback in Santa Clara, its World Cup dream remains very much alive.