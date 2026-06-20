U.S. clinches Group D, secures West Coast path to World Cup semifinals after Paraguay upsets Türkiye

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The United States officially clinched first place in Group D on Friday night without kicking a ball.

Paraguay’s surprising 1-0 victory over Türkiye at Levi’s Stadium not only eliminated the Turks from the FIFA World Cup but also guaranteed the Americans would finish atop the group and secure what could be the most favorable path of any contender in the tournament.

With Group D locked up, the United States now knows its route to the World Cup semifinals in Dallas will remain entirely on the West Coast. The Americans will open the knockout stage on July 1 at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium before potentially advancing to Seattle Stadium for a Round of 16 match on July 6 and Los Angeles Stadium for a quarterfinal on July 10.

The semifinal would be July 15 in Dallas, while the World Cup final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

For a U.S. team that opened the tournament with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Paraguay and followed it with a win over Australia in Seattle, avoiding cross-country travel could prove to be a significant advantage as the tournament progresses.

Paraguay delivered that advantage Friday thanks to an inspired defensive effort and an early goal from Matías Galarza.

Galarza scored just 65 seconds into the match, the fastest goal of the 2026 World Cup, firing a left-footed strike from outside the penalty area past Türkiye goalkeeper Altay Bayındır.

"It’s unforgettable," Galarza said afterward. "This is the most beautiful stage in the world, playing amongst the best. I'm so proud. I hope that Paraguay is happy."

The South Americans spent much of the evening protecting that lead, a task made even more difficult when captain Miguel Almirón was shown a red card late in the first half.

Almirón became one of the first high-profile players penalized under FIFA’s new rule prohibiting players from covering their mouths during confrontations with opponents. After an exchange with Türkiye defender Mert Müldür near midfield, referee Iván Barton reviewed the incident on video and issued the red card.

Playing with 10 men for more than half the match, Paraguay relied heavily on goalkeeper Orlando Gill, who produced a series of crucial saves to deny a Turkish side desperate to keep its World Cup hopes alive.

Gill stopped Merih Demiral on a dangerous deflection early in the second half and later denied Abdülkerim Bardakçı from distance before watching Deniz Gül fire a rebound wide. Türkiye’s final chance came deep into stoppage time, but Demiral’s header drifted wide of the post.

"I'm sad but I'm also very proud of my players," Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella said. "They gave absolutely everything right up until the final whistle. That's what football is like. We came very close to equalizing but you also need to accept situations like this."

The defeat marked Türkiye’s second consecutive loss after opening the tournament with a 2-0 defeat to Australia. After qualifying for its first World Cup since finishing third in 2002, Türkiye entered the tournament as a popular pick to advance from Group D but instead became one of the first teams eliminated.

Paraguay, meanwhile, revived its hopes of reaching the knockout stage after recovering from the opening-match loss to the United States. Gustavo Alfaro’s side will face Australia next Thursday with second place in the group still up for grabs.

For the Americans, however, Friday’s result was the best possible outcome.

The United States entered the tournament with questions about whether it could make a deep run on home soil. Two matches into the competition, Mauricio Pochettino’s squad has not only secured a place in the knockout rounds but also earned a path that keeps them on the West Coast all the way to the doorstep of the semifinals.

Now, with Group D secured and momentum building, the possibility of a deep World Cup run suddenly feels much more realistic.