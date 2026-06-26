Australia advances to World Cup knockout stage after scoreless draw with Paraguay

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Australia secured its place in the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday night after playing Paraguay to a cautious 0-0 draw at Levi's Stadium, while the South Americans also moved into a strong position to reach the Round of 32.

The result guaranteed Australia second place in Group D behind the United States, with the Socceroos finishing ahead of Paraguay on goal difference after both teams ended the group stage with four points. Paraguay, meanwhile, remained in favorable position to advance as one of the tournament's best third-place finishers under FIFA's expanded 48-team format, which sends the top eight third-place teams into the knockout round.

With so much at stake — and both teams knowing a draw would likely benefit them — neither side was willing to take many risks in a match that produced few clear-cut scoring opportunities.

"We tried to win the game," Australia coach Tony Popovic said afterward. "In the end, a draw was enough for both nations. Congratulations to Paraguay as well. I'm sure as we are feeling euphoria and joy as a nation, I'm sure Paraguay is as well."

Australia advances to the knockout stage for just the third time in its World Cup history, following previous appearances in the Round of 16 in 2006 and 2022. The Socceroos will now travel to Arlington, Texas, where they will face the second-place finisher from Group G in the Round of 32 on July 3.

"We really did work hard for this moment and I think we should enjoy it," Australian midfielder Ajdin Hrustic said.

Paraguay must wait for the remaining group-stage matches to determine its fate, but coach Gustavo Alfaro was optimistic his side had done enough.

"Now we have to wait," Alfaro said. "I am optimistic that we will be able to move on to the next phase."

Australia looked the more dangerous side during the opening half.

Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill was forced into an early save to deny Jackson Irvine before making another important stop in first-half stoppage time against Cristian Volpato as the Socceroos searched for the breakthrough.

Paraguay enjoyed more possession after halftime but struggled to create meaningful chances against Australia's organized defense. Jordan Bos nearly found the winner for Australia in the 90th minute, but his effort from the right side of the penalty area drifted wide.

Paraguay's best opportunity came deep into stoppage time when Maurício tested goalkeeper Patrick Beach with a low shot that was comfortably saved.

"You can have opinions on how the game was played or what we both thought we needed," Popovic said. "We at no stage felt we were playing for a draw. I felt we controlled the game quite well, were in control and had the better opportunities. We just gave one away at the end from the edge of the box, which was a heart in the mouth moment unfortunately for us."

Popovic rotated his squad heavily after Australia's loss to the United States, making six changes to the starting lineup. Among those was 18-year-old defender Lucas Herrington of the Colorado Rapids, who became the youngest Australian to appear in a World Cup match.

Paraguay suffered a potential setback for the knockout stage when midfielder Diego Gómez received his second yellow card of the group stage, triggering a suspension should his team advance.

"We wanted a positive result, but it couldn't be done," Gómez said. "There is a lot to work on, lots to get done, lots of things to improve on."

The scoreless draw completed Group D, with the United States finishing first despite a 3-2 loss to Türkiye earlier Thursday. Australia advanced automatically in second place, while Paraguay now awaits the conclusion of the group stage hoping its four-point total will be enough to continue its World Cup journey.