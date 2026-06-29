TST Best Bets: June 29, 2026

Sunday's World Cup Round of 32 bout between South Africa and Canada was just a taste of the intensity that is to come in today's stacked slate featuring Brazil, Japan, Germany, Paraguay, Netherlands and Morocco.

After what seemed like an impending draw, Stephen Eustáquio broke the ice for Canada with a goal in the 92nd minute, advancing the squad to its first-ever Round of 16 appearance where it will face the winner of Netherlands vs. Morocco.

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First Pick: Brazil vs Japan–Under 2.5 Goals

Rundown: Brazil's Vinícius Júnior has been on a heater with two-goal performances against Haiti and Scotland, but he will now square off against Zion Suzuki who only conceded a single goal for Japan since their 4-0 shutout victory over Tunisia.

In addition to Júnior, forward Matheus Cunha plays another crucial role in Brazil's attack, having scored three goals throughout the tournament thus far. Lucas Paquetá and Casemiro will look to contribute as well after the pair scored only one goal each during the 2022 World Cup.

Meanwhile on defense, goalkeeper Alisson Becker took care of business in the Group Stage with 10 saves to Suzuki's eight. However, he will be in for a challenge against Ayase Ueda and Daichi Kamada who have tallied two goals each.

Furthermore, Daizen Maeda will also look to remain hot after banking in the team's lone goal against Sweden last Thursday and ultimately securing the draw.

With both squads having reliable goalkeepers and gritty offenses to boot, tonight's matchup is worth keeping the popcorn in handy.

Second Pick: Germany ML (-300) Over Paraguay

Rundown: 15 days removed from a seven-goal masterclass against Curaçao, Germany will look to replicate a similar performance today against Paraguay, who combined for five goals allowed in its first two World Cup matchups.

Even as Germany's offense only managed two goals each against Ivory Coast and Ecuador, Monday's contest could be a key get-right opportunity for forwards Kai Havertz and Deniz Undav, who have scored a respective two and three goals.

Nico Schlotterbeck and Leroy Sané will aim to gain ground as well against Paraguayan goalkeeper Orlando Gill, who surrendered four goals in his tournament opener against USA.

At the net for Germany is Manuel Neuer, who logged just three saves so far. Nonetheless, he should hold his own against Paraguay's offense that has gone scoreless since its matchup against Türkiye on June 19.

Given Germany's disappointing 2-1 loss to Ecuador last week, expect them to come out prepared and hungry for vengeance.