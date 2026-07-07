For Belgium, the (Red) Devil's in the details

HENDERSON, Nev. — One, Two, Three. Bye-Bye USA.



Une. Deux. Trois. Au revoir Canada.

Uno. Dos. Tres. Adios Mexico.

The Great Experiment has ended for FIFA. The plan to have three nations co-host the World Cup ended in unmitigated disaster for the countries that agreed to host the party. In a 48-hour-plus span, the Canadians and Mexicans were locked out.

Both the Canadians and Mexicans fought hard before bowing out, Canada a 3-0 loser to Morocco, Mexico falling 3-2 to England despite the Three Lions playing with 10 men for a good portion of the contest.

But the worst was saved for last.

Belgium 4, USA 1.

On a night where so much anticipation was awash over Lumen Field Monday in Seattle and expectations for advancing to the quarterfinals Friday at SoFi Stadium were so lofty, the Belgians said “screw this” and proceed to demolish the Americans.

For the USMNT, everything was in place. Folarin Balogun was indeed on the field even though he was a bit lighter in the wallet as FIFA fined U.S. Soccer and the star striker $40,000 for letting him back on the pitch after rescinding his one-game suspension following his red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Maurico Pochettino had the 11 he wanted. The sellout crowd of 66,925 was ready with their support long before the opening kickoff. Everything was in place for a celebration of history.

Of course, the Belgians were having none of it. They were already a pissed off bunch given Donald Trump’s shenanigans and FIFA president Gianni Inafatino’s acquiescing to the President of the United States’ “request” that Balogun get to play.

So the Red Devils did what good teams do. They dominated the entire time. They took advantage of the mistakes made by the Americans’ back line and goalkeeper Matt Freese. They locked down Balogun and never let Christian Pulisic get a chance to be a dominant force.

I watched with a couple hundred people at Johnny Mac’s Bar in downtown Henderson. On NFL Sundays, it’s a haven for Buffalo Bills fans. On this Monday Night Football evening as FOX kept promoting it, was awash in soccer jerseys, hats, T-shirts and optimism.

And for a fleeting moment, it looked like they might have something to cheer about. Malik Tillman’s free kick in the 31st minute went off a Belgian defender and in to tie the game 1-1.

It was the Americans’ “One shining moment.”

Normally, that would give the side that scored momentum and perhaps they could take control. Instead, Belgium scored two minutes later to take a 2-1 lead. And when Freese misplayed a ball past the top of the penalty area and Hans Vanaken scored in the 57th minute, now it was 3-1 and the end was at hand. All over Southern Nevada and across the country for that matter, the crowds at watch parties in bars, sports books and casino ballrooms went silent.

“From the beginning, we didn't connect with the game, we never were in the game," Pochettino told FOX. "Even when we scored the goal, 1-1, we conceded the next action. It was really tough from the beginning.

"To congratulate Belgium, they were better than us. It wasn't our day, it's not to find excuses, because we didn't show what normally that team can show. That is the reality."

Karma. Ain’t it a bitch?

You could feel the dread in the bar. Most stuck it out to the bitter end. Yet another disappointment. If any of those patrons were Bills fans, they are accustomed to this feeling of failure.

Credit the Red Devils. They accepted the challenge before them and went out and took charge from the outset. They were the more determined and better side. They earned their keep and their date with Spain Friday in Inglewood.

I’m guessing if you’re a soccer fan living in Southern California and want to attend a World Cup match in person, this might be your opportunity. There should be a healthy run on available tickets from Americans who had invested plenty to see the Red, White and Blue in SoFi and no longer are interested in attending.

So what happens now?

Can U.S. Soccer keep Pochettino? Does he want to stay? The player selection was as good as one could expect. Can the talent pool expand enough to create the necessary competition to guarantee the U.S. qualifies for 2030?

Those answers will be forthcoming in the days, weeks and months ahead. And while everyone can agree it was a good run, the fact it ended abruptly in the Pacific Northwest will leave fans from coast to coast shaking their heads and searching for some accountability, from the top all the way through.

But the fact is the U.S. was the second-best team Monday. And no amount of deniability can alter that fact. The party’s over, America.