TST Best Bets: July 5, 2026

Sunday’s World Cup slate is headlined by one of the most anticipated matchups of the entire tournament, as Mexico takes on England at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Mexico reached the round of 16 with a 2-0 victory over Ecuador, as they are one of two teams along with Spain that have not allowed a goal all tournament.

England faced a scare against Congo Dr in a narrow 2-1 victory, but will now be on the opposing end of Mexico’s home-field advantage.

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First Pick: Mexico ML (+104) over England

Rundown: England may be the more talented team on paper, hence its status as the favorite, but the value is on Mexico.

This line does not properly account for Mexico’s home-field advantage. El Tri has not lost at Estadio Azteca in 13 years and has never lost a World Cup match at the stadium. The altitude and raucous environment could heavily swing what should otherwise be a close-to-even matchup.

England has advanced to the Round of 16 despite slow starts in every match since its opener, while Mexico has looked dominant in its last two outings.

With momentum and a clear home-field edge in El Tri’s favor, getting Mexico as the underdog is a bet too hard to pass up.

Second Pick: Mexico vs. England – Over 2 goals

July 1, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.; England’s Harry Kane and John Stones celebrate after the match. Brett Davis-Imagn Images July 1, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.; England's Harry Kane and John Stones celebrate after the match.

Rundown: Mexico’s defensive record is a major reason this total is set at just two, but this is the best attacking group El Tri has faced this World Cup.

England has averaged two goals per game and has star striker Harry Kane in top form, as he sits tied for third in the Golden Boot race with five goals. Mexico’s attack has also been led by Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez, who have combined for 22 shots thus far and give El Tri enough offensive upside to trust this over.

With England rotating through different back lines this World Cup due to injuries, expect Mexico to create enough chances at home to help push this match past the total.