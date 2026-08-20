Four New Fighters Add International Star Power and Massive Size to World Elite Sumo Tournament

World Elite Sumo's upcoming tournament just got bigger. A whole lot bigger.

The organization announced four new entrants Thursday for its 12-man, single-elimination professional sumo tournament at Kaiser Permanente Arena on Saturday, Sept. 26, in Santa Cruz, California.

The newest additions are three-time African national freestyle wrestling champion Ahmed Khalil; former Japanese top-division wrestler Hidenoumi “The Iron Wall” Takuya; 600-pound American sumo medalist Matthew Westwood; and Polynesian American martial artist and professional wrestler Josh “Siua” Tuitupou.

Khalil, a 24-year-old, 6-foot-3, 265-pound native of Cairo, Egypt, now lives in Hayward, Calif., where he trains with United Wrestling Club. He won three African national freestyle wrestling championships and earned a silver medal at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games. His only loss at those Games came against Amir Hossein Zare, who would go on to win an Olympic bronze medal.

Known for his speed and athleticism, Khalil could provide one of the tournament's most unconventional styles, combining his freestyle wrestling background with the demands of professional sumo.

Takuya, meanwhile, brings perhaps the most traditional sumo pedigree of the four. The 6-foot, 350-pound Fukushima native previously competed in Japan's makuuchi, the sport's top division. His forward-pressure style, strength and balance have earned him a reputation as a difficult opponent to stop once a bout begins.

Then there is Westwood, who will bring an entirely different kind of challenge to the dohyō.

The 33-year-old Lemoore, Calif., resident stands 6-foot-6 and weighs approximately 600 pounds, making him the largest athlete ever to compete on a World Elite Sumo competition mat. Despite having only about 18 months of sumo experience, Westwood already owns a significant accomplishment, earning a bronze medal in the heavyweight division at the U.S. Sumo Open in Long Beach, Calif.

Tuitupou, a 5-foot-11, 270-pound resident of Union City, Calif., also is relatively new to competitive sumo but brings considerable combat-sports experience. In addition to competing in amateur sumo, he has worked as a professional wrestler, including an appearance at last year's WrestleCon fan fest in Las Vegas. He also has five years of Muay Thai training and has worked extensively with American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, Calif.

“With these four new sumo athletes added to the tournament, the caliber of professional talent we have for Santa Cruz on Sept. 26 is setting up World Elite Sumo for its best live event so far,” said WES CEO Abdelrahman “Sandstorm” Shalan.

With the four additions, nine of the tournament's 12 spots have now been filled. The field also includes Shalan, Japan's Asahisho Kota, Brazil's “Rui Junior,” Russia's Soslan “Big Bear” Gagloev and 400-pound Power Slap star Makini “Big Mak” Manu, a former professional football player and amateur sumo champion.

Each match will be contested in a best-of-three format. The event will feature live taiko drumming, dramatic entrances and a fight-night production designed to blend traditional sumo with modern entertainment.