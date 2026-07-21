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INTERNATIONAL SPORTS · 9 minutes ago

USA opens as favorite to win 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil, with Spain close behind

The Sporting Tribune

Host · Writer

Fresh off another unforgettable cycle of international soccer, attention has already shifted to the next global tournament as oddsmakers have installed the United States as the favorite to win the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

According to BetOnline Sports and Casino, the United States enters the tournament with +280 odds (14/5), narrowly ahead of reigning Women's World Cup champion Spain at +350 (7/2). England, the runner-up in 2023, is listed third at 4/1, while France and Germany are each 10/1.

The tournament, which will be played across eight Brazilian cities, marks the next major event on the international soccer calendar following the conclusion of the 2026 Men's World Cup.

Spain enters the competition with plenty of momentum after accomplishing a remarkable feat in recent years. La Roja's women captured the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, and Spain's men followed by winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup, giving the country a historic "double-double" of world championships.

Now, Spain will try to make even more history by adding a second consecutive Women's World Cup title and a third straight senior World Cup crown for the nation.

The United States, however, remains the team to beat in the eyes of oddsmakers. The Americans own the most successful pedigree in Women's World Cup history and will look to add another title in Brazil under a new generation of stars aiming to return the program to the top of the sport.

England, which reached the 2023 World Cup final before falling to Spain, is expected to remain among the tournament's elite contenders, while France and Germany round out the top tier of European challengers.

Host nation Brazil is listed at 33/1 despite the expected advantage of playing on home soil, while traditional powers Japan and Australia are both 25/1. Sweden sits at 20/1, Canada at 50/1, and the Netherlands at 25/1.

Further down the board, Belgium and Norway are each 100/1, while Argentina, China, Mexico, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland and South Korea are all listed at 250/1. Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Zambia, Cameroon and Haiti are each 500/1, with Costa Rica, Panama, the Philippines and Vietnam entering as 1000/1 long shots.

With more than a year before the tournament kicks off, plenty could change through qualifying, injuries and roster development. But as preparations begin for Brazil 2027, the betting markets view the United States as the early favorite, with Spain poised to challenge for another chapter in what has become one of international soccer's most dominant eras.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 21 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAD

LAD

+1.5

+102

O 9

PHI

PHI

-1.5

-120

U 9

Jul 21 7:07 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
TB

TB

-1.5

-108

O 7.5

TOR

TOR

+1.5

-108

U 7.5

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