TST Best Bets: July 11, 2026

The final two spots in the World Cup semifinals will be decided Saturday, beginning with England facing a Norway team that has emerged as one of the tournament’s biggest surprises.

Both nations earned statement victories in the Round of 16, with England handing Mexico its first loss at Estadio Azteca in more than a decade and Norway stunning Brazil behind an electric performance from Erling Haaland.

Later, Switzerland will look to turn its penalty-shootout escape against Colombia into the tournament’s biggest upset by ending Lionel Messi and Argentina’s bid for back-to-back World Cup titles, after the defending champions narrowly survived Cape Verde and Egypt.

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First Pick: Norway vs. England – Over 2.5 goals

Rundown: Outside of a potential Argentina-France final, it is difficult to imagine another matchup in this World Cup featuring this much elite attacking talent.

Haaland ranks third in the Golden Boot race with seven goals.

Norway forward Erling Haaland (9) celibates with Norway forward Andreas Schjelderup (21) after scoring the second goal of the game during FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 match between Norway and Brazil at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 5, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. Norway forward Erling Haaland (9) celibates with Norway forward Andreas Schjelderup (21) after scoring the second goal of the game during FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 match between Norway and Brazil at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 5, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ.

Harry Kane is tied for fourth with six, and Jude Bellingham is tied for sixth with four.

With this much talent on both sides, both nations have made it to the quarterfinals through some exhilarating, high-scoring matches.

England has allowed three goals and scored five in the knockout stages, while Norway won both of its knockout matches 2-1, and have gone over this total in every match of the tournament.

With proven finishers on both sides and neither defense consistently keeping opponents off the scoreboard, expect this over to hit comfortably.

Second Pick: Argentina 3-way moneyline (-140)

Rundown: Argentina has arguably faced the easiest path of any quarterfinalist, yet the defending champions have narrowly survived both knockout rounds, needing extra time to beat Cape Verde 3-2 before overcoming a 2-0 deficit against Egypt with their comeback beginning in the 78th minute.

However, while they have not dominated their path like France has, Switzerland does not project as the team to end Argentina’s hopes of back-to-back World Cup titles.

Switzerland narrowly survived in the Round of 16, employing a defensive approach that held Colombia scoreless through regulation and extra time before advancing on penalties.

Argentina has scored three goals in four of its five World Cup matches, and its overwhelming attacking advantage should ultimately prove too much for Switzerland to overcome.