TST Best Bets: July 7, 2026

The Round of 16 is in full swing as Lionel Messi and Argentina national football team continue their title defense against Egypt on Tuesday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The second FIFA World Cup matchup of the day features Switzerland who will face Colombia at BC Place. With the stakes rising and the nations holding onto each moment, every minute becomes more important. Here are tonight’s best bets brought to you by BetOnline.ag. Click here to join. All new players get a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

First Pick: Under 2.5 Goals

Rundown: The Argentina reached the Round of 16 for the fifth consecutive World Cup after surviving a major scare against Cape Verde despite entering as a heavy favorite. Argentina needed goals in the 92nd and 111th minutes to eliminate Cape Verde in one of the tournament's wildest matches. Meanwhile, Egypt advanced to the Round of 16 for the first time since the 1934 FIFA World Cup and is seeking its first quarterfinal appearance.

Egypt's historic run is even more remarkable considering it had qualified for only three World Cups before 2026, outlasting Australia in a penalty shootout to reach the knockout stage. With Egypt chasing history and Argentina pursuing back-to-back World Cup titles, expect a disciplined, defensive battle that stays under three total goals.

Second Pick: Columbia Moneyline

Rundown: Switzerland returns to the Round of 16 after topping its group with a disciplined defensive effort, conceding just two goals through three matches. Standing in its way is Colombia, which continued its impressive tournament run by knocking off Ghana to reach the knockout stage. Colombia has relied on timely finishing and resilient defending throughout the World Cup, while Switzerland has built its success on organization and limiting quality chances.

With a trip to the quarterfinals at stake and both sides grinding out wins, expect a tightly contested match with Columbia securing a tough victory.