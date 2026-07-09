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INTERNATIONAL SPORTS · 10 minutes ago

TST Best Bets- July 9, 2026

Brady Charette

Host · Writer

The stakes have never been higher as the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals kick off, bringing together the tournament's final eight contenders. The margin for error is gone. Gillette Stadium will host Kylian Mbappé and France in a heavyweight showdown against Morocco, a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semifinals. France is seeking its third consecutive appearance in the World Cup Final after winning the tournament in 2018 and falling to Argentina in 2022. While both nations have impressed throughout the tournament, France remains a top contender to make a run to another finals match. Eight nations remain — all possessing championship-or-bust expectations. Here is today's best bet brought to you by BetOnline.ag. Click here to join. All new players get a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

Best Bet: Over 2.5 Goals

Rundown: Morocco's bid for a trip to the semifinals took a massive hit Wednesday night, as the club ruled out star striker Ismael Saibari with a hamstring injury. The midfielder scored a goal in each of the first two games in the group stage and served as an offensive force. While Morocco will be without Saibari, the club has relied on others to step up — including midefielder Azzedine Ounahi who scored two goals in Morocco's 3-0 win over Canada on Saturday at NRG Stadium. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou had his best performance of the World Cup in the victory, shutting out Canada with three saves while facing ten shots. 

As for France, much of the story surrounds superstar forward Kylian Mbappé, who continues to prove why he is one of the best players on the planet — scoring seven goals in five World Cup games. The 27-year-old scored the lone goal in France's 1-0 win over Paraguay in the Round of 16. While Mbappé dominates the headlines, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé and Bradley Barcola help round out a club that is looking to avenge its World Cup Final loss to Argentina four years ago. 

Despite Morocco's top striker sidelined, expect this contest to produce three or more goals with Mbappé putting one past Bounou with style. 

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 9 1:35 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CHC

CHC

+1.5

+110

O 9.5

BAL

BAL

-1.5

-130

U 9.5

Jul 9 1:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CLE

CLE

-1.5

-124

O 8.5

MIN

MIN

+1.5

+106

U 8.5

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