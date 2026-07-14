El Hijo del Vikingo forced to vacate AAA Latin American Championship

El Hijo del Vikingo has now been forced to vacate the AAA Latin American Championship due a knee injury suffered last month.

Dorian Roldan announce that Vikingo's injury has led to him vacating the Latin American Title, as Roldan crowned Omos who's been aligned with Vikingo in recent months as the new champ. However, AAA General Manager Rey Misterio had something to say about this, asking Omos to hand over that title to him. After a tense staredown, the Nigerian Giant eventually shoved that belt into Mysterio's chest.

As for what's next for the AAA Latin American Championship, Rey Mysterio later held a press conference where he said more details would be revealed next weekend as for how a new champion would be crowned. And on that front, current WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest has thrown his hat into the ring, sending in a video where he declared his intention to win the Latin American title.

El Hijo del Vikingo suffered an injury at the June 30th NXT taping, where he damaged a knee while rehearsing his scheduled match against EK Prosper later that day. The former AAA Mega Champion unfortunately had to undergo surgery shortly after that and Rey Misterio said that Vikingo is expected to be out of action for several months.