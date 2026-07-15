TST Best Bets: July 15, 2026

One of the most anticipated matchups of the entire World Cup has arrived, as Argentina and England meet with a trip to the final on the line.

The defending champions have continued to score at an elite rate, but their path to the semifinals has been far less convincing than expected. Argentina narrowly survived major scares against Cape Verde and Egypt before finally delivering a more comfortable 3-1 victory over Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

England has faced plenty of drama of its own, escaping Mexico in a five-goal thriller before coming from behind to defeat Norway 2-1. With Spain waiting in Sunday’s final, will Lionel Messi move one victory closer to leading Argentina to back-to-back World Cup titles, or will England return to the final for the first time since 1966?

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First Pick: Argentina to advance (+110)

Rundown: This isn’t as much of an upset pick as it is simply the wrong team being favored in this matchup.

Much has been made of Argentina requiring fantastical comebacks and clutch finishes to reach these semifinals, that it’s taken away the attention of England’s faults in their victories.

Thomas Tuchel was critical of his team’s performance against Norway, prompting Jude Bellingham to publicly disagree with his manager, and England has also played Ghana to a draw in this tournament and needed two late goals to overcome DR Congo.

Argentina has an expected goal differential of +0.9 per 90 minutes compared to England’s +0.68, and has been the better team all tournament.

Expect La Albiceleste to reach the World Cup final, as they look to become the first repeat World Cup champions since Brazil in 1962.

Second Pick: Argentina vs. England – Over 2 goals (-125)

July 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S.; England’s Djed Spence celebrates with Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers after winning a penalty that is later disallowed by VAR. Sam Navarro-Imagn Images July 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S.; England's Djed Spence celebrates with Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers after winning a penalty that is later disallowed by VAR.

Rundown: With so much attacking talent on both sides, hammer the over—either over 2 goals at -125 or, for a riskier play with more value, over 2.5 at +155.

England has its work cut out defensively, allowing 1.20 expected goals per 90 minutes. Its best path to victory is turning this match into a shootout, as containing Messi and company for 90 minutes is unlikely.