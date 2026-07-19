TST Best Bets: July 19, 2026

After 103 matches and a tournament filled with late drama, thrilling finishes and unforgettable moments, the 2026 World Cup comes down to two of international soccer’s greatest powers.

Defending champion Argentina is one victory away from becoming the first nation to win consecutive World Cups in more than 60 years, while Spain is looking to complete its return to the top of the sport with its second title. The matchup also pits Lionel Messi against Lamine Yamal, with one superstar attempting to add another chapter to his historic career and the other looking to officially take his place as the next face of the sport.

These two nations reached the World Cup final in vastly different ways. Spain dominated France 2-0 in the semifinal, putting a blanket over what had arguably been the tournament’s most dangerous offense, while Argentina once again relied on late-game heroics, scoring twice after the 85th minute to stun England.

Will Spain’s dominant run end with a championship, or can Messi and Argentina complete their magical journey with one more unlikely victory?

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First Pick: Spain vs. Argentina – Over 2.5 goals (+137)

Rundown: Of the four units taking the field, Argentina’s defense is the only one that has not consistently performed at a World Cup Final level.

Argentina has posted an expected goals against rate of 0.95 per 90 minutes this tournament, and Spain should have little trouble finding the back of the net after scoring twice in each of its last two matches.

On the other side, Spain has allowed just one goal all tournament, which came in its 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Belgium.

However, against a fearsome Argentina attack led by a 39-year-old Messi in the midst of one of the most improbable and impressive World Cup runs in history, another Spanish clean sheet feels unlikely.

Argentina has scored at least twice in every match this tournament and has found the back of the net three times in five of its last seven.

A 2-1 scoreline feels like the bare minimum of the offense we should expect in this World Cup Final, making the over a strong play here.

Second Pick: Spain to lift the trophy (-158)

July 14, 2026; Arlington, Texas, U.S.; Spain’s Rodri celebrates after the match. Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images July 14, 2026; Arlington, Texas, U.S.; Spain's Rodri celebrates after the match.

Rundown: After a World Cup that brought so many people together and reignited America’s love for soccer, it is fitting that it ends with the most compelling archetype in sports: the best team against the team of destiny.

It is difficult to argue that Spain has been anything other than the tournament’s most impressive team. After a brief hiccup in its opening group-stage match, a shocking 0-0 draw against Cape Verde, Spain has handled every opponent in its path.

La Roja boasts an expected goal differential of +1.30 per 90 minutes and has unquestionably been the best defensive team in the tournament.

However, Argentina’s run through this World Cup has made it feel as though the defending champion is simply destined to go back-to-back. Argentina has repeatedly stared down elimination, only to produce a dramatic comeback or a moment of brilliance when it mattered most.

Those thrilling, clutch victories are not merely the product of good fortune. They reflect the composure and fortitude of a champion, and Argentina has proven throughout this tournament that it can rise above its underlying numbers when the pressure is greatest.

Still, there is only so long a team can continue surviving against the run of play. Argentina may be capable of outperforming its metrics once again, but Spain is a superpower unlike any opponent it has faced during this run.

The team of destiny has made it all the way to the final, but the best team in the world should ultimately be too great to overcome.