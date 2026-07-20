Spain ends Argentina's reign, captures second World Cup title with extra-time victory

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Spain is back on top of the soccer world.

Substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute of extra time as Spain defeated defending champion Argentina 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup final Sunday at MetLife Stadium, securing the nation's second World Cup title and first since its triumph in 2010.

Torres finally broke through after more than 100 minutes of relentless Spanish pressure, finishing first-time into the roof of the net after Nico Williams headed down a cross from Pedro Porro. The goal capped a dominant performance by Luis de la Fuente's side, which controlled possession, dictated the tempo and consistently tested Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez throughout the afternoon.

Martínez was Argentina's best player, producing a string of spectacular saves to keep the match scoreless through regulation and into extra time. Spain created chance after chance, but the Aston Villa goalkeeper repeatedly denied Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí, Mikel Merino and Williams before Torres finally found the breakthrough.

Argentina's task became even more difficult at the end of regulation when midfielder Enzo Fernández was shown a second yellow card in second-half stoppage time, forcing Lionel Scaloni's side to play extra time with 10 men. Spain took full advantage of the numerical edge, continuing to pin Argentina deep in its own half until Torres delivered the championship-winning moment.

The victory completed a remarkable tournament for Spain, which entered the World Cup as European champion and leaves North America as world champion. La Roja conceded just one goal throughout the tournament while defeating Portugal, Belgium, France and Argentina in the knockout rounds, cementing its place as the world's premier national team.

For Argentina, the loss ended its reign as defending World Cup champion and likely marked the final World Cup appearance of 39-year-old Lionel Messi. After leading Argentina to the 2022 title and another run to the final, Messi was unable to produce one more magical moment against Spain's suffocating defense.

Spain effectively neutralized the Argentine captain, who rarely found space as Rodri anchored a midfield that controlled the match from the opening whistle. Argentina failed to register a shot during regulation, not attempting one until late in extra time after falling behind.

Spain's victory underscored the depth of one of the most talented generations in its history. While teenage sensation Lamine Yamal dazzled throughout the tournament and Rodri once again controlled the midfield, it was Torres who delivered the defining goal that will forever be remembered in Spanish soccer history.

When referee Slavko Vinčić blew the final whistle, Spain's players rushed onto the field in celebration while Argentina's players, including Messi, were left to reflect on a valiant but ultimately unsuccessful title defense.

Sixteen years after lifting its first World Cup trophy in South Africa, Spain once again stood atop the soccer world, this time in front of a sellout crowd at MetLife Stadium, completing a tournament that confirmed La Roja's return as the game's global standard.