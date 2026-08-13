Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
SportsGrid on DIRECTV
SportsGrid on Samsung TV Plus
SportsGrid on Roku TV
SportsGrid on Amazon Prime Video
SportsGrid on FireTV
SportsGrid on LG Channels
SportsGrid on Vizio
SportsGrid on Xiaomi
SportsGrid on YouTube TV
SportsGrid on FuboTV
SportsGrid on Plex
SportsGrid on Sling Tv
SportsGrid on TCL
SportsGrid on FreeCast
SportsGrid on Stremium
SportsGrid on Free Live Sports
SportsGrid on YouTube
INTERNATIONAL SPORTS · 1 hour ago

Power Slap Star Makini 'Big Mak' Manu Joins World Elite Sumo

Nevin Barich, author

Nevin Barich

Host · Writer

Power Slap, meet professional sumo wrestling.

World Elite Sumo announced Thursday that Makini “Big Mak” Manu has signed an exclusive promotional agreement and will make his professional sumo debut Sept. 26 at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz, California. 

The 32-year-old will compete in the league’s one-night, 12-man open-weight tournament, joining athletes from around the world in a competition that aims to blend traditional sumo with a modern combat-sports presentation.

Manu is currently ranked No. 1 in Power Slap with a win-loss record of 6-1, with three knockouts. He first gained exposure after appearing on the second season of the Power Slap reality television show in 2023.

But though he’s more known for Power Slap, Manu is no stranger to sumo. 

Manu made his competitive amateur sumo debut at the 2021 U.S. Sumo Open in Long Beach, California, and immediately demonstrated that his combination of size and athleticism could translate to the dohyo. He went 12-2 in the one-day tournament.

Later that year, Manu was even more dominant. He went undefeated at 15-0 at the North American Sumo Championships in Las Vegas, capturing gold medals in both the open-weight and heavyweight divisions.

Now, five years after making his mark as an sumo amateur, Manu is ready to test himself professionally.

“Makini Manu has made an impact in competitive sports, including amateur sumo wrestling throughout his life and, with his size and athletic ability, we expect him to have a great career as a professional in World Elite Sumo,” said WES CEO Abdelrahman “Sandstorm” Shalan.

Manu, who stands 6 feet tall and is of Samoan heritage, also played collegiate football at the University of Utah before transferring to Utah Valley University, where he earned All-American honors as a rugby player. He later competed professionally in both rugby and football, including a stint with the XFL.

Shalan, a 360-pound former professional sumo wrestler from Egypt, will also compete in the tournament. Other announced participants include Asahisho Kota of Japan, “Rui Junior” of Brazil, Soslan “Big Bear” Gagloev of Russia and Giorgi Kvirchishvilli of Georgia.

The tournament’s matches will be contested in a best-of-three format, with the winner ultimately standing alone at the end of the night.

For Manu, it represents another opportunity to prove that his unusual combination of power, athleticism and competitive experience can make him a force in yet another sport.

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Aug 13 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Philadelphia Phillies logo

PHI

-1.5

-104

O 8.5

Minnesota Twins logo

MIN

+1.5

-104

U 8.5

Aug 13 10:07 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Texas Rangers logo

TEX

-1.5

-148

O 7.5

Los Angeles Angels logo

LAA

+1.5

+138

U 7.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 3 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 3 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 3 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 3 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

2026 World Series Odds: Post-Trade Deadline
MLB · 5 hours ago
2026 World Series Odds: Post-Trade Deadline
Shohei Ohtani's Pitching: Will He Take the Mound Again?
MLB · 4 days ago
Shohei Ohtani's Pitching: Will He Take the Mound Again?
MLB Home Run Race: Schwarber vs. Yordan - Who Will Prevail?
MLB · 4 days ago
MLB Home Run Race: Schwarber vs. Yordan - Who Will Prevail?
MLB Playoff Predictions: Who Will Dominate the AL and NL?
MLB · 4 days ago
MLB Playoff Predictions: Who Will Dominate the AL and NL?
MLB Predictions: Analyzing American League Division Races
MLB · 4 days ago
MLB Predictions: Analyzing American League Division Races