Angels’ offense goes stagnant in loss to Orioles

ANAHEIM, Calif. — After putting 27 runs on the board over their three-game series against the Athletics over the weekend, the offense dried up on Monday night for the Angels.

The Angels’ bats were blanked until Jorge Soler's home run to lead off the ninth inning in their 6-1 loss against the Orioles.

"Just off the barrel stuff," Angels manager Kurt Suzuki said of the offense. "I thought they were taking good swings early in the count and just missing them."

Nolan Schanuel and Jo Adell hit consecutive singles to put runners on first and second with one out in the first inning, but the Angels were unable to convert and couldn't get anything going until Soler's homer.

The Angels’ lineup drew only one walk, struck out 10 times and only scratched seven hits on the evening. They only had two baserunners reach scoring position in the whole game.

Orioles right-hander and former Angels farmhand Kyle Bradish tossed eight scoreless innings and struck out nine while only walking one and allowing six hits.

"I don't know if they were guessing at it, maybe looking for something different or kind of zoning in on that," Suzuki said of the offensive approach. "To (Bradish's) credit, three-two counts, he pretty much did his job, and he won most of those three-two counts."

On the mound, it was the long ball that gave left-hander Sam Aldegheri trouble.

Taylor Ward made his return to Angel Stadium after spending the last eight years with the Angels, so it was only fitting that he hit a lead-off home run to start the game.

Aldegheri recovered and retired the next nine batters he faced, but he ran into trouble again in the fourth inning.

After surrendering a walk and a single to begin the fourth inning, Aldegheri allowed a three-run home run to Coby Mayo to make it 4-0.

"I feel like it was pretty much one pitch, that three-run homer," Suzuki said. "That was the one that one hurt a little bit, but, for the most part, he got ahead really good, and at the end of the day, again, it's the later in the counts, maybe some execution things."

The Orioles chased Aldegheri out of the game in the fifth inning after loading the bases with one out and scoring a run on a sacrifice fly by Pete Alonso.

"I'm not satisfied, it's frustrating," Aldegheri said. "Didn't really give a chance to the team to win the game. But, I give up two homers. That's pretty much it besides a walk against Henderson, which is the one that I'm kind of more pissed off."

The Orioles added another insurance run for good measure in the seventh inning with an RBI triple from Gunnar Henderson against Brent Suter.