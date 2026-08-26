Angels roster recap: Teodosio and Martin coming up, Campero to IL, Blake Weiman optioned

ANAHEIM, Calif. – The dog days of August and September are typically the time of the year where the grind of the season gets to players and the nearing end of the season prompts teams to make a flurry of call-ups and true to that tradition, the Los Angeles Angels made several roster moves ahead of Wednesday's series finale against the Cleveland Guardians.

Starting with the unfortunate news, Gustavo Campero is heading to the 10-day Injured list with a strained hamstring just five games after being called up for the first time in the 2026 season.

Campero to the IL

Campero left Tuesday's game early with left hamstring tightness after a 1-1 start to the game, but now the Angels will be without their 2020 Rule 5 Draft pick for the time being.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Gustavo Campero (51) hits the ball during the MLB game against the Detroit Tigers Saturday May 3rd, 2025 at Angel’s Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. Paige Creason – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Angels outfielder Gustavo Campero (51) hits the ball during the MLB game against the Detroit Tigers Saturday May 3rd, 2025 at Angel's Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.

Angels manager Kurt Suzuki didn't share many details ahead of Wednesday's game on Campero's condition beyond that an IL trip was necessary, so now the Angels will have to make due.

With Campero going down and Wade Meckler still out while undergoing concussion protocols after being hit in the head by a pitch during a game against the Houston Astros on August 20, though Suzuki did share that Meckler will be making a rehab start with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday, the Angels called up Bryce Teodosio to fill the gap.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Bryce Teodosio (22) slides during the MLB game against the Minnesota Twins Monday September 8th, 2025 at Angel’s Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. Paige Creason – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Angels outfielder Bryce Teodosio (22) slides during the MLB game against the Minnesota Twins Monday September 8th, 2025 at Angel's Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.

Teodosio played with the Major League squad for the first month-and-a-half of the season, but was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake in mid-May, where he has remained since prior to his Wednesday call-up. In 60 games with the Salt Lake Bees, Teodosio batted .271 with a .782 OPS, seven home runs and 27 RBIs.

Suzuki shared that Teodosio was brought up over some of the Angels' higher rated Minor League prospects because of his outfield defense, which could give the Angels more flexibility to start Mike Trout in the designed hitter slot.

#Angels transactions: •Recalled RHP Trevor Martin and OF Bryce Teodosio from Triple-A Salt Lake •Optioned LHP Blake Weiman to Triple-A Salt Lake •Placed OF Gustavo Campero (right hamstring strain) on 10-day injured list — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) August 26, 2026

Trevor Martin Joins the Squad

Coming up with Teodosio is right-handed pitcher Trevor Martin, whom the Angels claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays earlier in the month. In six games coming out of the bullpen for the Rays this season, Martin posted a 3.97 ERA and 1.59 WHIP while striking out seven in 11.1 innings, giving up five earned runs and four home runs.

With Martin's acquisition by the Angels being so fresh, Suzuki couldn't share much insight into him ahead of Wednesdays game other than the fact that he has five pitches in his arsenal and has experience going multiple innings in an appearance, which gives the Angels some much-needed flexibility and length in the bullpen.

The Tampa Bay Rays have recalled RHP Joe Boyle from Triple-A Durham and optioned RHP Chris Roycroft to Durham. Additionally, RHP Trevor Martin was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Angels. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) August 15, 2026

The final roster move to come out of Wednesday's flurry of activity was that left-handed pitcher Blake Weiman was being optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Weiman appeared in eight games for the Angels between Aug. 7 and Aug. 25, pitching nine innings while posting an ERA of 3.00 while striking out eight, finishing this stint with a 0-1 record after being the losing pitcher of record in Tuesday's loss.