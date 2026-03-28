Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
MLB · 2 hours ago

Angels Stay Hot Early, Ride Balanced Effort to Second Straight Win

Anthony Arroyo

Host · Writer

The Los Angeles Angels carried their Opening Day momentum into game two, securing a 6-2 victory over the Houston Astros to remain unbeaten on the young season. With the win, the Angels improved to 2-0, marking the first time since 2007 that the club has opened a season with consecutive victories.

Both the offense and defense contributed to the strong start, as the Angels once again displayed a well-rounded performance on both sides of the ball.

Defensive Concern Behind the Plate

While much of the roster contributed positively, Logan O’Hoppe endured a difficult night defensively. The Angels catcher was charged with two throwing errors, struggling to control the running game and execute cleanly behind the plate.

The miscues didn’t ultimately cost the Angels the game, but they stand out as an area to monitor moving forward, especially as the pitching staff continues to build rhythm early in the season.

Kikuchi Settles In

Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi made his season debut and delivered a solid, if imperfect, outing. He worked 4 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits and two earned runs while walking one and striking out three. While Kikuchi didn’t generate many swings and misses, he limited the damage and kept the Angels in position to win.

Bats Lead the Way

Offensively, several Angels hitters turned in notable performances. Josh Lowe provided a major spark, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run home run that helped create separation on the scoreboard.

Zach Neto also made an impact after a quiet Opening Day. After starting the game with a double to collect his first hit of the season, Neto later added a home run in the ninth inning to cap off his night.

Mike Trout delivered the most dominant showing, going 3-for-4 with a home run. His fifth-inning blast marked his second consecutive game with a homer to begin the season. Through two games, Trout has been locked in at the plate, hitting .667 with an .800 on-base percentage, drawing three walks, stealing a base, and launching two home runs so far in this opening series.

Bullpen Holds Firm

The Angels’ bullpen continued the strong pitching effort. Chase Silseth, Ryan Zeferjahn, and Sam Bachman combined to shut things down late. Zeferjahn provided valuable length with two innings of work while striking out two, and Bachman worked through control issues to punch out three hitters.

Jordan Romano handled the ninth inning for the second straight game. With Kirby Yates currently on the injured list, Romano has stepped into the ninth-inning role – raising questions about how the late innings could be handled once Yates returns.

Up Next

The Angels will look to keep their momentum rolling in game three of the four-game set. Reid Detmers is scheduled to take the mound against Houston’s Cristian Javier, with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. PDT.

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$7.6M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$187.6M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$10.7M
Live

2026 World Series Winner

Who will win the 2026 MLB World Series?

$5.5M

EDITOR'S PICKS

Who Will Win the 2026 World Series?
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Mar 28 5:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
DET

DET

-3.5

-117

O 222.5

MIN

MIN

+3.5

+113

U 222.5

Mar 28 6:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PHI

PHI

+6.5

+233

O 229.5

CHA

CHA

-6.5

-245

U 229.5

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 1 month ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 1 month ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 1 month ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 5 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 5 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

Eastern Conference Odds: Top 4 Teams Battle for Supremacy
NBA · 3 days ago
Eastern Conference Odds: Top 4 Teams Battle for Supremacy
Are the Lakers True Contenders in the Western Conference?
NBA · 6 days ago
Are the Lakers True Contenders in the Western Conference?
NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?
NBA · 2 weeks ago
NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?
Exploring NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel: Who's Leading the Race?
NBA · 2 weeks ago
Exploring NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel: Who's Leading the Race?
Can Wemby & the Spurs Go All the Way to the NBA Finals?
NBA · 3 weeks ago
Can Wemby & the Spurs Go All the Way to the NBA Finals?