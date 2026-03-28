Angels Stay Hot Early, Ride Balanced Effort to Second Straight Win

The Los Angeles Angels carried their Opening Day momentum into game two, securing a 6-2 victory over the Houston Astros to remain unbeaten on the young season. With the win, the Angels improved to 2-0, marking the first time since 2007 that the club has opened a season with consecutive victories.

Both the offense and defense contributed to the strong start, as the Angels once again displayed a well-rounded performance on both sides of the ball.

Defensive Concern Behind the Plate

While much of the roster contributed positively, Logan O’Hoppe endured a difficult night defensively. The Angels catcher was charged with two throwing errors, struggling to control the running game and execute cleanly behind the plate.

The miscues didn’t ultimately cost the Angels the game, but they stand out as an area to monitor moving forward, especially as the pitching staff continues to build rhythm early in the season.

Kikuchi Settles In

Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi made his season debut and delivered a solid, if imperfect, outing. He worked 4 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits and two earned runs while walking one and striking out three. While Kikuchi didn’t generate many swings and misses, he limited the damage and kept the Angels in position to win.

Bats Lead the Way

Offensively, several Angels hitters turned in notable performances. Josh Lowe provided a major spark, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run home run that helped create separation on the scoreboard.

Josh Lowe goes the opposite way into the Crawford Boxes (MLB x Essilor) pic.twitter.com/7yuOhS4MzQ — MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2026

Zach Neto also made an impact after a quiet Opening Day. After starting the game with a double to collect his first hit of the season, Neto later added a home run in the ninth inning to cap off his night.

Mike Trout delivered the most dominant showing, going 3-for-4 with a home run. His fifth-inning blast marked his second consecutive game with a homer to begin the season. Through two games, Trout has been locked in at the plate, hitting .667 with an .800 on-base percentage, drawing three walks, stealing a base, and launching two home runs so far in this opening series.

Two games, two home runs for Mike Trout! pic.twitter.com/9xQXkrRDdj — MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2026

Bullpen Holds Firm

The Angels’ bullpen continued the strong pitching effort. Chase Silseth, Ryan Zeferjahn, and Sam Bachman combined to shut things down late. Zeferjahn provided valuable length with two innings of work while striking out two, and Bachman worked through control issues to punch out three hitters.

Jordan Romano handled the ninth inning for the second straight game. With Kirby Yates currently on the injured list, Romano has stepped into the ninth-inning role – raising questions about how the late innings could be handled once Yates returns.

Up Next

The Angels will look to keep their momentum rolling in game three of the four-game set. Reid Detmers is scheduled to take the mound against Houston’s Cristian Javier, with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. PDT.