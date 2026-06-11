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MLB · 11 minutes ago

Athletics rally past Brewers 4-3 to capture Las Vegas Series

The Sporting Tribune

Host · Writer

LAS VEGAS — After two games that produced 41 combined runs and 23 home runs, the Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers delivered a much tighter contest Wednesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Athletics erased an early three-run deficit with a trio of late home runs to defeat the Brewers 4-3 and win the three-game series in Southern Nevada. The victory capped a successful week in Las Vegas for the A's, who took two of three from one of baseball's top teams before returning to their regular home schedule.

Milwaukee appeared to be in control early behind a strong start from right-hander Brandon Sproat and power at the plate. Andrew Vaughn drove in a run, while Gary Sánchez and Jackson Chourio each connected for solo home runs as the Brewers built a 3-0 lead by the third inning.

Athletics starter Jack Perkins struggled through four innings, allowing three runs, but Oakland's bullpen kept the game within reach and set the stage for a dramatic comeback. Relievers combined to shut out Milwaukee over the final five innings.

The Athletics finally broke through in the sixth inning when Alika Williams launched the first home run of his major league career, trimming the deficit to 3-1.

An inning later, Las Vegas Ballpark once again lived up to its reputation as a hitter-friendly venue.

Carlos Cortes led off the seventh with a towering solo home run to make it a one-run game. Moments later, Lawrence Butler delivered the biggest swing of the night, crushing a two-run homer that gave Oakland its first lead at 4-3. The three extra-base hits came in rapid succession and turned what had been a dominant Brewers performance into an Athletics advantage.

The Brewers had opportunities to answer. Milwaukee collected 11 hits and drew three walks but repeatedly failed to capitalize, finishing just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and leaving nine runners on base. A potential rally in the eighth inning fizzled when William Contreras grounded into a double play.

Oakland's bullpen continued its strong work in the ninth. Elvis Alvarado closed the door to earn the first save of his major league career and secure the Athletics' 4-3 victory.

The win gave the Athletics the series after Milwaukee won a wild 15-14 opener and Oakland responded with a 7-5 victory Tuesday. During the three games in Las Vegas, the Athletics hit 15 home runs, tying a franchise record for a three-game series.

The Athletics will enjoy a day off before opening a weekend series against the Colorado Rockies at Las Vegas Ballpark. Milwaukee returns home to begin a series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jun 11 1:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
AZ

AZ

-1.5

+106

O 8.5

MIA

MIA

+1.5

-124

U 8.5

Jun 11 1:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
STL

STL

+1.5

+122

O 9

NYM

NYM

-1.5

-144

U 9

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