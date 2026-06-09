Dodgers erupt for 10-run seventh, rout Pirates as Freeman reaches 2,500 hits

PITTSBURGH — For six innings Tuesday night at PNC Park, it looked like the Dodgers and Pirates were headed toward a classic pitchers' duel.

Then the Dodgers turned one inning into an avalanche.

The Dodgers erupted for 10 runs in a stunning seventh inning, blowing open a tie game and cruising to a 12-3 victory over Pittsburgh in the opener of a three-game series. The win improved the Dodgers to 43-24 and continued a dominant stretch in which they've won 19 of their last 25 games.

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at PNC Park. Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at PNC Park.

The offensive explosion came immediately after the Pirates removed ace Paul Skenes, who had largely kept the Dodgers in check through six innings.

For much of the night, Skenes looked every bit like Pittsburgh's stopper. The right-hander struck out seven through four innings and carried a 2-1 lead into the middle innings. The Dodgers repeatedly put pressure on him, reaching with the leadoff hitter in four consecutive innings, but struggled to capitalize.

Their lone run against Skenes came in the second inning on a Kyle Tucker sacrifice fly.

The Dodgers appeared poised for a breakthrough in the fifth before a Dalton Rushing interference call at second base ended another scoring opportunity.

Freddie Freeman kept chipping away, collecting career hit No. 2,499 with a sixth-inning double. Moments later, Max Muncy, who had Skenes' number all night, lined a game-tying single. Muncy finished 3-for-3 against the Pirates' ace and was responsible for tying the game at 2-2.

Max ties it! pic.twitter.com/RDzg04ufsw — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 10, 2026

That proved to be Skenes' final inning.

After six innings, six hits, two earned runs and seven strikeouts on 103 pitches, Skenes handed the game over to Pittsburgh's bullpen.

The Dodgers wasted no time taking advantage.

With rain falling lightly and momentum beginning to shift, Dalton Rushing and Alex Freeland opened the seventh with singles. Rushing later scored when a pickoff attempt struck him at third base and the ball rolled away. Shohei Ohtani followed with an RBI double that gave the Dodgers its first lead of the night.

Then came the knockout punch.

Andy Pages crushed a two-run homer into the seats in left field, his 15th home run of the season, extending the lead to 6-2. The breakout outfielder continues to emerge as one of baseball's most productive run producers, now leading Major League Baseball with 55 RBIs. Remarkably, Pages reached 15 homers in just 66 games this season after needing 92 games to reach the same mark a year ago.

The inning only got worse for Pittsburgh.

A throwing error by second baseman Brandon Lowe on a Kyle Tucker fielder's choice brought home another run. Ryan Ward added an RBI single. Freeland and Ohtani later drew bases-loaded walks. By the time the Pirates finally recorded the first out of the inning, six runs had already crossed the plate.

Fifteen Dodgers came to the plate during the 36-minute inning.

The exclamation point belonged to Freeman.

2,500 career hits for Freddie Freeman! He makes it a 10-run inning for the @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/KYj3DCWWHJ — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2026

After Pages added a sacrifice fly, Freeman stepped to the plate needing one hit for a milestone that seemed inevitable all evening. He delivered with a line-drive single to center field, driving in Alex Freeland and recording the 2,500th hit of his illustrious career.

The dugout erupted as Freeman stood safely at first base, another significant accomplishment added to a resume that is already headed toward Cooperstown.

Lost amid the offensive fireworks was another strong performance from Eric Lauer.

Things could not have started much worse for the left-hander. Bryan Reynolds launched a first-inning solo homer before Pittsburgh added another home run moments later, giving the Pirates a quick 2-0 advantage.

From there, Lauer was nearly flawless.

The veteran retired 15 of the final 16 batters he faced, including the last 12 in a row before exiting with two outs in the sixth inning.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Eric Lauer (33) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Eric Lauer (33) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

His final line: 5⅔ innings, three hits, two earned runs, no walks and five strikeouts on 89 pitches.

Lauer's ability to settle in gave the Dodgers exactly what they needed against one of baseball's toughest pitching matchups and kept the game within reach until the offense finally broke through.

The Dodgers have now scored 10 or more runs in 11 games this season, further evidence of an offense that continues to overwhelm opponents from top to bottom.

Tanner Scott surrendered a run in the ninth inning, accounting for Pittsburgh's final tally, but the outcome had long since been decided.

Now the attention shifts to Wednesday, when Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to make his next start on the mound while also serving as designated hitter. The Pirates are expected to counter with Jared Jones.

Will Smith Injury Update

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) runs after hitting a two run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) runs after hitting a two run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium.

Despite the lopsided victory, one significant question remains for the Dodgers.

Will Smith was again absent from the lineup Tuesday as he continues to battle a stiff neck. The All-Star catcher was originally scratched before Saturday's game, and Dave Roberts indicated at the time that Smith was expected back Sunday.

Instead, Smith missed Sunday, had Monday's scheduled off day, and remained unavailable Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

Most notably, Roberts acknowledged before the game that an injured-list stint is now "more of a possibility" as Smith continues dealing with the lingering issue.

For a Dodgers team rolling through June, Smith's status remains one of the few concerns on an otherwise dominant road trip.