Padres squander too many opportunities, lose to Reds in extra innings





SAN DIEGO – The Padres had their chances, but a two-run home run by Sal Stewart off Yuki Matsui to center field in the 11th inning sunk San Diego in a 5-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night at Petco Park.

Fernando Tatis Jr. had his first four-hit game of the season, but the Padres (34-32) only managed three hits on 20 RISP opportunities and left nine in scoring position. Cincinnati (32-34) matched the Majors season-high by stealing seven bases.

"I think we're obviously pressing like in any of those situations, and everybody wants to be the guy that breaks out. Maybe we're trying to do too much in the those situations or maybe we're not trying to do enough, we've got to keep talking through it, keep coaching them up and keep practicing those situations out on the field and in the batting cage," manager Craig Stammen said.

Eugenio Suárez led off the 10th with a double off Bradgley Rodriguez, but the reliever was able to limit the damage to one run with a strike out and getting a ground out to end his half. Then Samad Taylor hit the game-tying single off of Tejay Antone and stole second base. Freddy Fermin just missed a game-winning home run, hitting the final out to the warning track in left field.

San Diego loaded the bases in the ninth, getting a one out single from Sung-Mun Song, then a liner from Tatis and a chopped infield single by Jackson Merrill. But Reds reliever Sam Moll struck out Manny Machado and Gavin Sheets to force extra innings.

"I'll put Manny in those situations tomorrow, the next day, the day after that, the rest of the season. I trust all of our guys, but I would put (Machado) in that situation over many, many others," Stammen said.

The Padres had appeared to go ahead in the eighth after Machado led off with a double, as Taylor dropped down a bunt on a safety squeeze, but the ball bounced back up off his hand as he was leaving the batter’s box for a foul ball — he ultimately struck out. Then Jase Bowen hit a short flare out to shallow right field, but Blake Dunn made a diving catch to end the inning.

San Diego tied the game in the third inning, as Jackson Merrill hit his first triple of the season to bring home Tatis after a one-out single. Machado followed up with a single through the left side, driving in his team-best 33rd RBI.

But after that the Padres came up empty in the fifth despite Tatis hitting a one out ground-rule double. Then in the sixth they loaded the bases, but Fermin grounded into an inning-ending double play.

The Reds had scored a run in both the second and third, with Tyler Stephenson cashing in a Matt McLain walk and stolen base to open the scoring. An inning later the Reds loaded the bases, and Spencer Steer reached on a fielder’s choice after Lucas Giolito made an error fielding the short comebacker.

Giolito lasted four innings, throwing 83 pitches and allowing both runs (only one was earned due to the error) on two hits. His biggest issue was his control, as he walked five batters while striking out three. However he was able to limit the damage in a bases loaded situation in the third by striking out Suárez and getting McLain to ground out.

"He definitely struggled tonight finding the strike zone, fought through four innings and only one earned run, if he makes that play on the little nubber ground ball and gets out of the inning unscathed. He's competitive, he find a way to figure out a way to keep us in the game somehow," Stammen said.

David Morgan replaced the San Diego starter, lasting 1 2/3 innings until he allowed a pair of hits to Edwin Arroyo and Blake Dunn. The runners on the corners situation ended his evening after striking out four and walking one, when Adrian Morejon came on and got the final out of the sixth by getting JJ Bleday to strike out.

Morejon pitched the following inning, finishing with 1 1/3 pitched and allowed a lone hit while striking out three. Then in the eighth Jason Adam was able to work around walking the first two batters he faced, getting a flyout to center, a strike out and pop out to escape the jam unscathed. Mason Miller pitched a one-two-three ninth with two Ks.

The loss was Matsui’s first of the season, as Antone earned his first win and Zach Maxwell notched his first save of the season.

Michael King (4-5, 3.41 ERA) is slated to start the series finale against right-hander Brady Singer (2-6, 5.89 ERA) for Cincinnati. Singer has not had a start since April where he has allowed fewer than three runs, although of the four allowed his last time out at St. Louis only one was earned. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Petco Park, after which San Diego will begin a nine-game road swing.