Atlanta’s Unexpected Depth Has Fueled Their Hot Start

On the morning of April 20, 2025, the Atlanta Braves sat at 5-13. Reynaldo López was lost to injury, Jurickson Profar was suspended, and the team was still waiting on the returns of Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr. The offense averaged just 3.6 runs per game and had already been shut out three times.

On the other side, the pitching staff allowed 4.3 runs per game and had managed just one shutout of their own.

The team looked defeated. The fanbase was searching for answers and, more importantly, someone to blame. After a quiet offseason, frustration quickly turned into finger pointing.

Atlanta spent much of the first half buried, finishing 11 games below .500. They did show signs of life down the stretch, playing one game above .500 in the second half, but it was too late. A 76-86 finish marked the first time the Braves missed the postseason since 2017.

That made this past offseason feel pivotal. General manager Alex Anthopoulos entered it with pressure to get this team back to its standard. His headline moves included signing Mike Yastrzemski to a two-year, $23 million deal and adding Robert Suárez on a three-year, $45 million contract. Ha-Seong Kim also returned on a one-year, $20 million deal.

But through the first 23 games of the 2026 season, it has been a different group driving the early success. Sitting at 16-7, Atlanta has been fueled by four under the radar additions who have stepped into major roles: Mauricio Dubón, Dominic Smith, Jonah Heim, and Jorge Mateo.

Stats were taken ahead of play on April 20.

The Unsung Heroes

Mauricio Dubón

Mauricio Dubón was never supposed to be the Opening Day shortstop. After being acquired in a deal that sent Nick Allen to Houston, Anthopoulos made it clear the Braves would feel comfortable with him as the starting shortstop, but will still explore upgrades at the position.

The plan was quite simple to understand: Dubón would fill his usual super utility role, getting time all over the diamond.

Murphy’s Law disagreed. Kim fractured his hand slipping on ice back home in Korea before spring training even began. Given everything the Braves had gone through the last couple of seasons, the reaction from the fanbase felt predictable.

While much of the fanbase scuffed at the thought of Mauricio Dubón at shortstop, it would be Alex Anthopoulos who would prove to be right.

Through April 20, he ranks fifth among qualified shortstops in batting average (.299), eighth in OPS (.796), and ninth in wRC+ (123). Defensively, he has added +2 Outs Above Average, placing him in the 87th percentile. Within the Braves lineup, he sits third in batting average and sixth in both OPS and wRC+.

This is the type of production Atlanta has not consistently seen at shortstop since Dansby Swanson left. And with Kim expected back soon, Dubón sliding back into a utility role suddenly becomes a luxury to an already thriving team.

Dominic Smith

No player has delivered more big moments for Atlanta this season than Dominic Smith.

After signing a minor-league deal ahead of spring training, Smith played his way onto a split contract and eventually onto the Opening Day roster. It did not take long for him to make an impression.

In his very first game, he came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded as the Braves would mount a two run comeback. I’m sure you already know how that ended.

DOM SMITH WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM FOR THE BRAVES!! pic.twitter.com/s1OfRF4eSW — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 29, 2026

Since then, he has continued to deliver in the clutch. Smith added a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning against Miami that held as the game winning hit. According to Baseball Reference, Smith owns a 1.308 OPS in medium leverage situations and a .973 OPS in high leverage spots.

Serving as a strong-side platoon option at DH, he is slashing .353/.370/.627 with a .998 OPS and 174 wRC+ across 54 plate appearances. Smith has recorded at least one hit in 13 of his 17 appearances, with only one of the games he failed to record a hit being a game he had multiple at-bats.

What started as a minor-league signing has turned into one of the biggest reasons Atlanta owns one of the best records in baseball. For stretches, he has looked like the hitter who finished 13th in MVP voting back in 2020.

Jonah Heim

Jonah Heim’s impact is not going to jump off the page offensively, but it has mattered.

The original plan this season was to rotate Drake Baldwin and Sean Murphy between catcher and DH. When Murphy opened the season on the injured list, Atlanta brought in Heim to help stabilize the position and replace Murphy’s duties.

At the plate, the numbers are modest. He has just five hits in 26 plate appearances with a .612 OPS, primarily starting against left-handed pitching.

Where his value shows up is in the flexibility he provides. Heim allows the Braves to keep Baldwin fresh while still getting his bat in the lineup at DH. And there is also the run prevention. In the seven games Heim has started behind the plate, Braves pitchers have allowed just 11 total runs, including three shutouts. That comes out to 1.6 runs per game, with the highest single-game total being six. Atlanta is 6-1 in those games.

It may not be flashy, but it has absolutely contributed to the winning baseball the Atlanta Braves have played thus far.

Jorge Mateo

A few seasons ago, Jorge Mateo was the starting shortstop in Baltimore, pairing elite speed and defense with a .646 OPS and +10 Outs Above Average. Since then, his production sharply declined, leading the Orioles to decline his $5.5 dollar option.

So when Kim went down, Anthopoulos moved quickly to bring him in for depth.

Mateo has not played much, but he has made the most of every opportunity. Across 20 plate appearances, he has seven hits, including a double and a home run. He has scored seven runs, driven in three, and is hitting .368 with a .979 OPS. Defensively, he has just one error in 25 chances with +1 Outs Above Average.

Beyond the numbers, he gives manager Walt Weiss even more flexibility with his ability to play all over the field. Between Dubón, White, and Mateo they are at least three deep at all infield and outfield positions.

Whether it’s setting the lineup or making late game moves, having a player with Mateo’s speed and defensive versatility has been valuable. For a depth signing, the return has been more than anyone could have expected.

What Comes Next

So, what does the rest of the season look like for this group? That is where things get interesting.

It is fair to expect some regression. Dubón may not hit .300 all year. Smith and Mateo likely will not carry OPS numbers near 1.000 deep into the season. The Braves probably will not continue winning nearly every game Heim catches. But that does not take away from what these players can continue to provide.

Dubón’s role becomes even more valuable once Kim returns. Moving back into a true utility spot while still earning regular at-bats gives Atlanta one of the more reliable depth pieces in the league.

Smith’s situation is less clear, but he may be forcing the issue. With Murphy expected back and Baldwin already producing, at bats will be competitive. Still, his production as a left-handed bat gives him a real path to sticking in the DH mix and off the bench.

From here, the decision get tougher. Dubón, Smith, and Eli White feel secure. That likely leaves Heim, Mateo, and Kyle Farmer competing for the final bench spot. Farmer may be the easiest odd man out given his split contract situation and little production, but the decision between Heim and Mateo is not simple.

Mateo offers speed and defensive versatility across multiple positions. Heim provides security as a reliable third catcher in case of injury. There is no perfect answer, and that is a good problem to have.

No matter how it shakes out, these players have already earned their respect. They have not just filled in, they been driving forces to one of the best teams in baseball. Not bad for the group that many labeled as bargain-bin additions just a month ago.

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