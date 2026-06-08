Series Preview: Angels hope to build off Sunday momentum against Astros at home

After dropping a series against the Los Angeles Dodgers after back-to-back losses, the Los Angeles Angels avoided a sweep in a dominant win on Sunday, where the bats awoke to score 13 runs in an offensive onslaught.

Such a win was much-needed for the Angels, one that they could use to build momentum going forward. As they open a three-game set against the Houston Astros on Monday, a team that has also had their fair share of struggles, the Angels will look to capitalize on translating that production back home.

Below, you can find the team previews, including where to watch, game details, injury reports, and odds.

TEAM PREVIEWS:

Angels (25-41, 5th in AL West): The Angels did not put up much of a contest in their first two games against the Dodgers. They combined to score just two runs in those games before stamping 13 in the series finale, a game that was highlighted by the bottom of the order.

On Sunday, the Angels’ 6-9 hitters went a combined 13-for-15, scoring 10 runs and cashing 10 RBI. The offensive explosion consisted of Jo Adell, Nick Madrigal, Jose Siri and Sebastián Rivero. For Angels manager Kurt Suzuki, the sight was a very encouraging one and something the team desperately needed some fresher faces.

Currently the team’s backup catcher, RIvero made the most of his start in a career-day, as he went 5-for-5 at the plate with six RBI. In his ninth game this season, Madrigal took three walks in his first three at-bats — drawing a whopping 32 pitches in those three at-bats.

A six-run seventh inning was sparked by two big home runs by Jo Adell and Zach Neto, who both needed such a swing. Neto’s three-run shot was his 12th of the season and Adell’s was his 10th long ball.

Starting pitching struggled throughout the series, as the team also saw Jack Kochanowicz go down with an injury after he was unable to pitch a complete inning in Saturday’s loss. Facing a Houston Astros team that has not boasted the same offense they have been indisputable with in the past, they have a chance to turn things around.

Grayson Rodriguez will take the mound in Monday’s series opener, looking to find some footing after a couple of shaky outings. Walbert Ureña will look to continue his strong start to the year on Tuesday, and Reid Detmers will follow on Wednesday as he looks to bounce back from a shaky start against the Dodgers.

Astros (30-37, 4th in AL West): In 2026, Houston has not been the same fierce competitor that they have always been before. Instead, an aging core and an inconsistent rotation has people wondering if a window still exists for them to be a postseason team.

Their lineup has had stretches of looking strong, but that consistency has yet to stick. One bat that has stuck out like a sore thumb has been Yordan Alvarez, who has arguably been the league’s best bat to date. But outside of Alvarez, not much has stood out.

Jose Altuve is seemingly beyond his seasons of All-Star production. Carlos Correa has seen more of the same, while currently sitting on the 60-day IL. On Sunday, they saw a spark from Lamonte Wade Jr., who had a big day at the plate and fell just a triple short of the cycle.

On the starting pitching front, the Astros have also not been among the top in the league. With ace Hunter Brown out for an extended period of time, Spencer Arrighetti has emerged to become a top arm for Houston, and he will start Monday’s series opener against the Angels.

Righty starters Kai-Wei Teng and Peter Lambert will follow in the Astros’ rotation, making starts on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Venue:

Angel Stadium

Game 1 Date:

Monday, June 8, 2026

Time:

6:38 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

HOU: Spencer Arrighetti (7-1, 1.94 ERA, 51 IP, 46 SO)

LAA: Grayson Rodriguez (2-2, 9.50 ERA, 18 IP, 17 SO)

Where to watch:

HOU: Space City Home Network

LAA: ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino

Where to listen:

HOU: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

LAA: KLAA 830, Angels ES

Game 2 Date:

Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Time:

6:38 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

HOU: Kai-Wei Teng (3-4, 3.06 ERA, 47 IP, 44 SO)

LAA: Walbert Ureña (3-4, 2.68 ERA, 50.1 IP, 48 SO)

Where to watch:

HOU: Space City Home Network

LAA: ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino

Where to listen:

HOU: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

LAA: KLAA 830, Angels ES

Game 3 Date:

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Time:

6:38 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

HOU: Peter Lambert (5-4, 3.55 ERA, 50.2 IP, 47 SO)

LAA: Reid Detmers (2-5, 4.26 ERA, 74 IP, 88 SO)

Where to watch:

HOU: Space City Home Network

LAA: ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino

Where to listen:

HOU: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

LAA: KLAA 830, KWKW 1330

INJURY REPORT

HOU: INF Nick Allen (Day-to-day), SP Hunter Brown (60-day IL), SP Cristian Javier (60-day IL), INF Braden Shewmake (10-day IL), C Yainer Diaz (10-day IL), SS Carlos Correa (60-day IL), SP Lance McCullers Jr. (15-day IL), RP Bennett Sousa (15-day IL), SP Ronel Blanco (60-day IL), SP Hayden Wesneski (60-day IL), SP Brandon Walter (60-day IL)

LAA: SP Jack Kochanowicz (15-day IL), INF Vaughn Grissom (Day-to-day), OF/DH Jorge Soler (10-day IL), OF Gustavo Campero (10-day IL), Yoán Moncada (10-day IL), SP Yusei Kikuchi (15-day IL), RP Ben Joyce (60-day IL), C Travis d’Arnaud (10-day IL), RP Robert Stephenson (60-day IL), 3B Anthony Rendon (60-day IL)

ODDS (FanDuel)

Monday, June 8, 2026

Houston Astros:

Run Line: -1.5, +130

Money Line: -125

Total: O 9, -107

Los Angeles Angels:

Run Line: +1.5, -157

Money Line: +104

Total: U 9, -112