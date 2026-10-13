Dave Roberts confirms Shohei Ohtani will start Game 3 against Brewers

LOS ANGELES — Despite reports suggesting Shohei Ohtani could be benched for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers will keep their superstar in the starting lineup as they look to climb out of an early 0-2 hole against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Dave Roberts confirmed Tuesday that Ohtani will be in the lineup Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, putting an end to the uncertainty surrounding the two-way star following another difficult stretch at the plate.

The decision comes at a critical point in the series. With the Dodgers returning home for three consecutive games, the Dodgers needed its offense to find a spark after dropping the first two games against Milwaukee. And few players are under more scrutiny than Ohtani, whose recent struggles have raised questions about his health, his swing and whether he is capable of making the impact the Dodgers need.

Following Monday's loss, Roberts said he planned to speak with Ohtani before determining what would be best for the team moving forward, whether that meant keeping him in the lineup or giving him time on the bench.

After their conversation, however, the message from both sides was clear: Ohtani believes he is ready to play, and the Dodgers are standing behind him.

“He was adamant he feels good enough to be in there,” Roberts said.

Ohtani's recent numbers help explain why the possibility of a benching became a talking point heading into the pivotal third game.

Since August 19, Ohtani has recorded zero home runs and just one RBI. He has now gone 24 consecutive games without a home run, tying the longest homerless streak of his career in games in which he has recorded at least one plate appearance.

For a player whose power and production have helped define the Dodgers' offensive identity, the drought has been difficult to ignore. With the Dodgers trailing in the NLCS, the pressure to deliver has only intensified.

But the Dodgers' decision to keep Ohtani in the lineup suggests they believe the answer is not to take him out of the spotlight.

During Tuesday's media availability, Ohtani acknowledged that his physical condition has been a factor, although he indicated that the symptoms associated with his injuries have improved recently.

“The symptoms have subdued a lot, especially when I was on the IL, spending that time just being able to reduce the symptoms,” Ohtani said. “As of now with the swing, it's a daily process of trying different things, different feel on a daily basis.”

Even with those improvements, finding consistency at the plate remains a work in progress. Ohtani described the adjustments as an ongoing process, with each day bringing a new attempt to find the right feel in his swing.

Still, he was unwilling to use his health as an excuse for his lack of production.

“I take full responsibility,” Ohtani said. “The symptoms shouldn't be the reason I can't hit.”

That accountability appears to have resonated with Roberts, who acknowledged that Ohtani is dealing with multiple physical issues. When asked what has been affecting him, Roberts offered a blunt assessment.

“It's everything,” Roberts said. “It's the upper body. It's the knee.”

Roberts also acknowledged that he does not have a complete understanding of the specific diagnoses behind the injuries Ohtani is playing through.

“I have a sense. It's the knee, I don't know the diagnosis with the knee. It's the bicep, I don't know the diagnosis,” Roberts said.

The comments add another layer to the uncertainty surrounding Ohtani. While the Dodgers have made it clear that he is healthy enough, in his own assessment, to remain in the lineup, the extent of his physical limitations remains unclear.

For now, Roberts is choosing to trust his player.

Oct 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) strikes out against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning in game two of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Benny Sieu-Imagn Images Oct 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) strikes out against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning in game two of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field.

Roberts said Ohtani was “very convicted” in their conversation and adamant that he feels close to finding his form. Rather than making a lineup decision based solely on a prolonged slump, Roberts is prioritizing Ohtani's assessment of his own readiness.

Roberts also emphasized that the Dodgers' confidence in Ohtani will not hinge on what happens in Game 3.

Ohtani could collect four hits Wednesday night or go hitless, and the organization's belief in him would remain unchanged.

“At this moment, we're listening to Shohei and we're supporting the crap out of him and that's it,” Roberts said.

That stance puts the responsibility on the Dodgers' entire lineup to deliver, rather than expecting Ohtani to single-handedly reverse the team's fortunes. The Dodgers need a complete offensive response against a Milwaukee team that has seized control of the series, and returning home offers an opportunity to reset.

The decision to play Ohtani also carries obvious risks. If his swing remains out of sync or his physical issues continue to limit him, the Dodgers could struggle to generate the production they need from one of their most important offensive pieces. Giving him a day off might have provided an opportunity to regroup.

Instead, Roberts and the Dodgers are betting that keeping Ohtani in the lineup gives them the best chance to get back into the series.

Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) looks on before game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Benny Sieu-Imagn Images Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) looks on before game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

There is no guarantee that the decision will pay off immediately. A single game will not necessarily resolve a slump that has lasted 24 games, and Ohtani himself has acknowledged that finding his timing is a daily process.

But with their season hanging in the balance, the Dodgers are not ready to abandon their superstar.

Game 3 will provide the next opportunity for Ohtani to turn that confidence into production. With the Dodgers trailing 0-2 and their home crowd waiting for a response, the spotlight will be firmly on him when he steps into the batter's box Wednesday night.

The reports suggested Ohtani might be watching from the bench.

Roberts has made his decision. The Dodgers are sticking with their star, trusting that he is closer than his numbers suggest, and hoping Game 3 is where the turnaround begins.