Brewers replace Dodgers as World Series favorites after taking 2-0 NLCS lead

LOS ANGELES — For the first time since the 2025 World Series ended, the Dodgers are no longer the favorites to win the next one.

The Milwaukee Brewers have taken over the top spot at BetOnline Sports & Casino after building a 2-0 lead over Los Angeles in the National League Championship Series, shifting the championship outlook and leaving the Dodgers facing a difficult path back to the World Series.

Milwaukee is now listed at +110 to win the championship, ahead of the Dodgers at +360. The Cleveland Guardians are third at +425, followed by the Tampa Bay Rays at +500.

It is a significant reversal from the start of the league championship series, when Los Angeles was the World Series favorite at +140. Milwaukee entered the final four at +340, behind both the Dodgers and the Rays, who were listed at +275. Cleveland had the longest odds of the remaining teams at +700.

The Brewers’ rise has been even more dramatic over the course of the season. Milwaukee opened the season at 20/1 to win the World Series, according to BetOnline. Now, the Brewers are two victories from securing the National League pennant and have the shortest championship odds of any team remaining.

The shift is particularly pronounced in the NLCS betting market. The Dodgers opened as -140 favorites to win the series, with the Brewers at +140. After Milwaukee won the first two games, the Brewers moved to -270, while Los Angeles dropped to +220.

Milwaukee’s current series price carries an implied probability of approximately 73% of reaching the World Series before accounting for the sportsbook’s margin. For the Dodgers, the task is straightforward but formidable: They must win four of the next five games to advance.

Despite that deficit, Los Angeles still has the second-shortest World Series odds, ahead of both American League contenders. The betting market continues to give the Dodgers a meaningful chance of winning the championship, even as their immediate challenge is simply extending their postseason.

Cleveland has also reshaped the American League Championship Series outlook after winning Game 1 against Tampa Bay. The Guardians are now -155 favorites to win the pennant, with the Rays at +135, reversing an opening line that favored Tampa Bay at -170 and listed Cleveland at +150.

The Guardians’ current price implies approximately a 60.8% chance of advancing before accounting for the sportsbook’s margin.

For Los Angeles, however, the most consequential change is closer to home. The Dodgers spent the entire season carrying the expectations that come with being the championship favorite. Two games into the NLCS, that distinction belongs to Milwaukee — and the Dodgers must rally to keep their season alive.