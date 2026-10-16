Dodgers' historic three-peat dream is over, ending a golden era in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — More than 30 minutes after the Milwaukee Brewers swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, ending their bid for a historic three-peat, the Dodgers' clubhouse at Dodger Stadium was still full.

Players sat in front of their lockers, still trying to make sense of what had happened. Others embraced teammates, not knowing what the future held or whether they would ever share a clubhouse again. There was no champagne, no music and no celebration. Just the unmistakable silence that comes when a team realizes something special has come to an end.

Miguel Rojas was the last player still wearing his uniform. His bloodshot eyes scanned the bustling clubhouse one last time as a player, taking in a scene he had experienced so many times before but never quite like this.

The hero of last season's World Series championship team confirmed that this would be his final game as a Major League Baseball player. Rojas doesn't have the eye-popping statistics of his future Hall of Fame teammates, but losing him in the clubhouse next season is one of the reasons this defeat stung so much for the Dodgers.

"I'm sad for Miguel," Freddie Freeman said as he looked over at Rojas in the locker across from his. "I wanted to get him another championship one last time. This group, we've been through a lot, been all over the world together. Did some really, really cool things in this game together."

The Dodgers had spent the entire season chasing something that hadn't been accomplished in more than a quarter-century. They were trying to become the first team since the New York Yankees won three consecutive World Series championships from 1998 to 2000 to complete a three-peat, and the first National League team in baseball history to accomplish the feat.

Instead, they were swept in four games by a Milwaukee team that played the kind of relentless, fundamentally sound baseball that had become synonymous with the Dodgers during their championship runs.

For a franchise that has made winning the World Series an expectation rather than a dream, falling two victories short of returning to the Fall Classic was a bitter disappointment.

But this loss was about more than failing to make history. It was about the realization that the team that had already made so much history together would never be quite the same again.

Time and again this season, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reminded his players that they weren't simply chasing a third consecutive championship. They were chasing one last championship with this particular group.

Rojas won't be back as a player. There's a good chance Kiké Hernández, who has become synonymous with some of the Dodgers' biggest moments in October, won't be back, either.

Freeman will be 38 next season. Max Muncy will be 37. Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernández will both be 35.

The Dodgers entered this season with one of the oldest rosters in baseball, and for the first time in their remarkable championship run, they looked like it at the end of the NLCS.

That doesn't mean their championship window has closed. Far from it. With Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Betts and Freeman anchoring a star-studded roster and an ownership group willing to spend whatever it takes to win, the Dodgers figure to remain among the favorites to win the World Series for years to come.

But championship teams are about more than the names on the backs of jerseys, the numbers on a payroll or the statistics on the back of a baseball card.

They're about chemistry, leadership, trust and the countless moments that happen away from the cameras.

They're about the players who know when to speak up and when to put an arm around a struggling teammate. They're about the veterans who understand what it takes to survive a 162-game season and still have something left for October.

Those are things money can't always buy.

Rojas understood that better than anyone.

After the final out, Roberts gave him an opportunity to address the team. He didn't deliver a speech about the disappointing series or what the Dodgers needed to do differently next season. He simply thanked his teammates for changing his life.

"I just say thank you because it changed my life," Rojas said. "I truly and honestly say that from the bottom of my heart. The last couple of years here for me, it's been the most amazing time of my life in baseball. And I grew so much with this group. I grew as a man, as a father, as a player, as a leader, as a teammate."

Rojas said he hoped to remain with the Dodgers in another capacity, perhaps beginning a coaching career with the organization. But he understood that his days putting on the uniform and taking the field alongside his teammates were over.

"I think this is it, guys," Rojas said. "This is it as a player. That was my last game played."

It was a remarkably emotional moment for a player who had spent much of his career doing the little things that rarely make headlines but often determine whether a team wins a championship.

And it was particularly difficult considering what Rojas meant to the Dodgers just one year earlier.

His dramatic home run in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays helped keep the Dodgers' championship dreams alive. It was the kind of moment that transforms a respected veteran into a permanent part of a franchise's history.

Rojas could have walked away from the game after that championship with a storybook ending. Instead, he returned for one more season, hoping to be part of something no National League team had ever accomplished.

He didn't get that ending.

Neither did his teammates.

"Right now, we're trying to soak in what we've got in this clubhouse," Muncy said. "We're all trying to tell each other that we love each other and thank you for everything this year. And there's gonna come a time where we'll worry about next year, but that's just not right now."

That was the most revealing part of the Dodgers' clubhouse after the sweep.

Nobody seemed particularly interested in talking about offseason acquisitions, roster changes or how the organization would respond to this disappointment. There will be plenty of time for that.

For the moment, they simply wanted to be together.

Muncy, who has been part of the Dodgers' transformation into baseball's most consistent championship contender, understood what had slipped away.

"The goal every year is to be the last team standing," Muncy said. "This year we had a chance to do something historic and we didn't accomplish it. And every single time you're not the last team standing, it's heartbreak and it's failure."

There is something almost cruel about the expectations the Dodgers have created for themselves.

For most franchises, reaching the NLCS would be considered a successful season. For the Dodgers, anything short of winning the World Series feels like failure.

That's the price of building a dynasty.

The Dodgers have won three World Series championships in the past five seasons, including back-to-back titles in 2024 and 2025. They have transformed Dodger Stadium into the center of the baseball universe every October and created a standard of excellence that few franchises in any sport can match.

And yet, after everything they accomplished, the lasting image of this season will be a clubhouse filled with players who didn't want to leave.

The Brewers deserve tremendous credit for making that happen.

They weren't intimidated by the Dodgers' payroll, their collection of superstars or their championship pedigree. They simply played better baseball for four consecutive games.

They came through with timely hits, executed pitches in critical moments and refused to go away even when the Dodgers took early leads.

"Relentless" was the word Muncy used to describe Milwaukee.

"They just strung together good at bat after good at bat," Muncy said. "Pitcher after pitcher came in and executed pitches. When one of the pitchers faltered, the next guy came in and picked up the slack, and that's usually what we do. And we didn't do it this series and they did."

That might have been the most telling observation of the night.

For years, the Dodgers were the team that found ways to win games they had no business winning. They were the team that seemed to have another hero waiting in the dugout, another big hit coming in the late innings and another pitcher ready to deliver when everything was on the line.

Against Milwaukee, the roles were reversed.

The Dodgers had their opportunities. They had leads. They had the experience and the talent. But when the biggest moments arrived, it was the Brewers who looked like the team destined to win a championship.

Freeman wasn't interested in making excuses.

"Sport isn't guaranteed," Freeman said. "It's a hard game no matter what the name on the back says. You got to go out there and play the game, and the Brewers played really good baseball these four days. They beat us."

It's a lesson the Dodgers have learned before, but one that becomes harder to accept when a team has experienced so much success.

Winning one World Series is extraordinarily difficult. Winning two in a row is even harder. Winning three consecutive championships requires a combination of talent, health, timing, luck and the kind of chemistry that cannot be manufactured.

The Dodgers had all of those ingredients during their championship seasons.

This time, they didn't.

And now they face an offseason filled with more uncertainty than usual.

Major League Baseball's looming labor negotiations and the possibility of a work stoppage have cast a shadow over the sport's future. Even the players aren't entirely sure what baseball will look like when the next season begins.

Freeman acknowledged that uncertainty when asked whether the Dodgers could simply bring the group back for another championship run.

"It's not my job. I play first base," Freeman said. "We'll see where the wind blows this offseason, what happens, what it looks like, what baseball looks like."

The Dodgers will undoubtedly make changes. That's what they do. They will evaluate their weaknesses, pursue upgrades and use their considerable financial resources to put another championship-caliber team on the field.

But replacing Rojas' leadership won't be as simple as signing another infielder. Replacing Hernández's postseason presence won't be as easy as finding another versatile veteran.

And replacing the championship experience and clutch performances of Freeman, Muncy, Betts and Teoscar Hernández as they move deeper into their careers will become increasingly difficult.

The Dodgers can acquire talent. They have proven that better than any organization in baseball.

What they can't do is stop time.

That's what made the scene inside their clubhouse so poignant.

These players understood that even if they return to Dodger Stadium next season wearing the same uniforms, surrounded by many of the same faces, it won't be exactly the same.

Some of the lockers will belong to different players. Some of the voices that helped define the past several seasons will be gone. The shared experiences will remain, but the opportunity to add another chapter with this exact group has passed.

Freeman spoke about those experiences with a perspective that only comes from spending years in a clubhouse with the same teammates.

"It's the bus rides, it's the plane rides, it's the shots after games," Freeman said. "That's the stuff that this group had built together. It's the chemistry and camaraderie that we will have forever."

He pointed toward Rojas, who was still speaking with reporters nearby.

"He built a legacy that we'll be talking about Miguel Rojas for a long time," Freeman said. "He impacted so many people in this organization."

It was a fitting tribute to a player whose greatest contributions couldn't always be measured in batting averages, home runs or wins above replacement.

And it was a reminder that what made these Dodgers special went far beyond their record.

Rojas, for his part, wasn't ready to declare the end of the Dodgers' championship era.

With Ohtani, Yamamoto, Freeman and Betts still on the roster, he believes the organization will continue to compete for titles.

"I know this organization so well that they're not going to be satisfied with this loss," Rojas said. "They're going to move forward and they're going to continue to improve the team."

He's probably right.

The Dodgers aren't going anywhere. Their championship window remains open, and it would surprise nobody if they're celebrating another World Series title in the coming years.

But there is a difference between a franchise's championship window and the life of a championship team.

The Dodgers can keep winning without this particular group. They can even build another dynasty.

What they can't do is recreate everything these players experienced together over the past several seasons.

The championships. The parades. The celebrations. The heartbreaking losses that made the victories even sweeter. The long flights across the country and around the world. The moments in the dugout, on the field and behind closed doors that forged relationships extending far beyond baseball.

Those experiences belong to this group forever.

And perhaps that's why the players lingered in the clubhouse nearly an hour after the final out, exchanging hugs, sharing stories and trying to delay the inevitable moment when they would have to say goodbye.

They weren't simply mourning the end of a season or the loss of a chance to make history.

They were saying goodbye to a version of the Dodgers that may never exist again.

Back-to-back World Series championships. Three titles in five seasons. Some of the greatest players of their generation sharing a clubhouse and producing unforgettable moments on baseball's biggest stage.

It was a golden era of Dodgers baseball that will be talked about for generations.

And on this night, with their pursuit of history over and an uncertain future waiting outside the clubhouse doors, the players wanted to drink in every last drop of it before walking away.

For once, the Dodgers weren't thinking about the next championship.

They were holding on to the last one.