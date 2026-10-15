Miguel Rojas announces retirement after Brewers sweep Dodgers in NLCS

LOS ANGELES — Miguel Rojas stood in the Los Angeles Dodgers clubhouse Thursday night, still wearing the uniform he had proudly worn for the past four seasons, knowing he would never put it on again as a player.

The Dodgers' season had just ended in disappointing fashion, with the Milwaukee Brewers completing a four-game sweep in the National League Championship Series. For Rojas, however, the loss marked more than the end of another postseason run. It was the end of his playing career.

The veteran infielder announced his retirement following the Dodgers' elimination, confirming that he had played his final Major League Baseball game and was ready to begin the next chapter of his life in baseball, preferably with the organization that helped him finish his career as a two-time World Series champion.

"No, I think this is it, guys," Rojas said after the game. "This is it as a player. That was my last game played. That was the last time that I put these cleats on and this uniform on as a player. From now on, I'm going to start thinking about what's going to happen in my life as a baseball person."

Rojas said he hopes to remain with the Dodgers in a coaching or organizational role, continuing a relationship that has become one of the most meaningful parts of his professional and personal life.

"I want to start my career on the other side of this business, and I'm looking forward to doing it here with the Los Angeles Dodgers as well," Rojas said. "It's really hard because I never wanted to make a big conference or anything like that, but I just wanted to be clear with the guys and with everybody in this clubhouse. This was it, so I'm ready to move on and start the next chapter of my career."

The announcement came after an emotional clubhouse meeting in which Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave Rojas an opportunity to address his teammates one final time as a player.

Rather than focusing on the disappointment of losing to Milwaukee or the opportunity that had slipped away to win a third consecutive World Series championship, Rojas used the moment to thank the teammates, coaches and organization that had helped transform his life.

"Doc gave me the opportunity to talk to the group," Rojas said. "I just said thank you because it changed my life. I truly and honestly say that from the bottom of my heart. The last couple of years here for me, it's been the most amazing time of my life in baseball. And I grew so much with this group. I grew as a man, as a father, as a player, as a leader, as a teammate."

Rojas, who began his major league career with the Dodgers in 2014 before spending eight seasons with the Miami Marlins, returned to Los Angeles in 2023 and became an important part of the team's clubhouse leadership.

While his contributions on the field were valuable, particularly his defensive versatility and ability to play multiple infield positions, Rojas established himself as one of the most respected voices in a clubhouse filled with superstars.

He helped guide the Dodgers through consecutive championship seasons in 2024 and 2025, providing veteran leadership alongside players such as Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Rojas also delivered one of the most memorable moments of the Dodgers' championship run in 2025, hitting a dramatic ninth-inning home run in Game 7 of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The home run helped keep the Dodgers' championship hopes alive before they eventually secured their second consecutive title.

That moment will forever be part of Dodgers postseason history, but Rojas said his greatest memories extend far beyond any single play or championship celebration.

"The last four years here for me have changed my life," Rojas said. "I couldn't be more proud of being a Los Angeles Dodger for the time that I was here. And I promised the guys loyalty forever because they helped me grow. And not just as a player, but as a person, as a leader, as a future coach or whatever my job is going to be in the future as a baseball man."

The emotions were especially difficult Thursday because Rojas had spent the previous two seasons celebrating championships with his teammates. This time, there would be no champagne celebration or championship parade. Instead, there were hugs, farewells and the realization that an extraordinary chapter had come to an end.

"I never thought about this moment when I was playing because I always thought it was going to be the next game," Rojas said. "But right now, with everything that happened, I think it helped me close the chapter and helped me close my career the way that I never envisioned happening."

Rojas acknowledged that the Brewers deserved credit for ending the Dodgers' pursuit of a historic three-peat. Milwaukee dominated the series and consistently delivered in the biggest moments, something Rojas said separated the two teams.

"They were really good," Rojas said. "All credit to the Brewers, the organization, everything that they did these last four games against us. It was to perfection. From Pat Murphy and the guys winning moments, I think that's what a championship team does. They got the big hit when they needed, they got the big out when they needed, and we got beat. There's nothing else that we can say. We were prepared, we were ready, and it wasn't just our series, it was their series."

Despite the disappointing conclusion to the season, Rojas rejected the idea that the Dodgers' championship window was closing.

With Ohtani, Betts, Freeman and Yamamoto remaining at the center of the organization, Rojas believes Los Angeles will continue competing for championships long after his playing days are over.

"I feel like the talent in this organization is so broad that you can't really think about this being the end of our era on the Dodgers," Rojas said. "I know this organization so well that they're not going to be satisfied with this loss, and I think they're going to move forward and they're going to continue to improve the team in any capacity. And I believe that we're going to be even better next year."

When asked what he would remember most about playing alongside Ohtani, Rojas pointed not to the superstar's extraordinary accomplishments but to his commitment to showing up every day, regardless of the pressure or expectations surrounding him.

"What I respect the most is he's always ready to play baseball," Rojas said. "He's always ready to show up for his team and for his teammates. The weight of the world is kind of on his shoulders every single night for him to perform. And even when he struggled, he always wanted to put his uniform on and go out there every single day for his teammates and for everybody who's following. So that's something that I will remember from him."

For Rojas, the relationships built inside the Dodgers clubhouse have become as meaningful as the championships themselves. He spoke emotionally about the impact the organization has had on his family, including his son and daughter, and how the past four seasons have prepared him for whatever comes next.

"I told them thank you because they changed my life the last four years here," Rojas said. "Not just because of me, but my family, my son, my daughter. They made me grow as a player, but they also made me grow as a leader."

Rojas said he hopes the culture he helped establish in Los Angeles will continue after his departure from the active roster. Although his role will change, his loyalty to the organization will not.

He also understands that very few players get to finish their careers exactly as they envision. While he would have preferred to walk away after another World Series championship, Rojas takes comfort in knowing that he was part of something special in Los Angeles.

"There's a lot of things to be happy for and to be proud of," Rojas said. "Being part of this group and trying to win three times in a row, it was special. And that's something that I'm going to remember forever. The good, the bad, the ups and downs, it's all part of the process and it's all part of the journey."

As he prepared to take off his Dodgers uniform for the final time as a player, Rojas reflected on the championships that will forever connect him with his teammates and the organization.

"No one can take away from us what we did the last two years being champions," Rojas said. "That makes me so proud that we're going to cherish that bond forever. And this one feels really bad, but at the end of the day, we're always going to have something that we can share together, which is championships."

For Rojas, Thursday night marked the end of his playing career, but perhaps not the end of his time with the Dodgers. The veteran infielder hopes to remain a familiar face around the clubhouse, only next time in a different role, helping the next generation of players chase the same championships that defined the final years of his career.