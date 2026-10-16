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MLB · 9 minutes ago

TST Best Bets: October 16, 2026

Timothy Hessen, author

Timothy Hessen

Host · Writer

Tampa Bay needs a response Friday night as the Rays look to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole against Cleveland in the ALCS. Meanwhile, Purdue looks to build on consecutive Big Ten victories when Washington visits, with the Huskies still searching for their first conference win.

For all of your MLB and college football betting picks, here are today’s TST Best Bets, brought to you by BetOnline.ag. Click here to join. All new players receive a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

First Pick: Tampa Bay Rays ML (-110) over the Cleveland Guardians

Rundown: I’m backing Tampa Bay to even this series. The Rays won five of six against Cleveland during the regular season, and a one-run loss in Game 3 isn’t enough to move me off them at this price.

The Rays need more out of their lineup after managing just three hits in that loss. Still, Cleveland needed Petey Halpin’s two-run homer to pull ahead, and I don’t see much reason to expect Tampa Bay to struggle that badly at the plate again.

Nick Martinez gives Tampa Bay a conventional starter against a Cleveland team relying on its bullpen. That alone doesn’t guarantee an edge, but at essentially even money, I’m comfortable backing the Rays to even the series.

Second Pick: Purdue -3 over Washington

Oct 10, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Tra'mar Harris (11) escapes tackle by Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back John Nestor (17) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Oct 10, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Tra’mar Harris (11) escapes tackle by Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back John Nestor (17) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Oct 10, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Tra'mar Harris (11) escapes tackle by Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back John Nestor (17) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Rundown: Washington couldn’t get anything going on the ground against Iowa, finishing with minus-3 rushing yards. Asking the passing game to carry that much of the load on the road is a tough way to snap a three-game skid.

Purdue should have more ways to move the ball. Fame Ijeboi rushed for 195 yards against Minnesota, while Ryan Browne added 81 of his own, giving a struggling Washington defense multiple threats to account for.

The Boilermakers’ losses to UCLA and Wake Forest also look more understandable with both teams now ranked. Coming off a 28-point win over Minnesota, I trust Purdue to keep things rolling at home and cover the field goal.

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