Dodgers Hold Off Rockies in High-Scoring Coors Field Battle

DENVER — After the Los Angeles Dodgers opened their series against the Colorado Rockies with a win on Monday, they looked to carry that momentum into the second matchup at Coors Field. Eric Lauer took the mound for the Dodgers, while the Rockies countered with Ryan Feltner.

Ultimately, the Dodgers took home a 7-6 victory. Lauer earned his eighth win of the season, while Tanner Scott picked up his 17th save.

The Dodgers got things started early, as the offense struck in the first inning when Max Muncy hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Freddie Freeman for the Dodgers' first run of the game. That lead would not last long, however, as the Rockies got the run right back when Cole Carrigg hit an RBI double to tie the game at one.

The Dodgers regained the lead in the third inning when Ohtani hit a two-run homer, his 30th of the season. Ohtani has been extremely good in the month of August, posting a .309/.365/.632 slash line. While it would likely be difficult for Ohtani to earn the National League Cy Young Award at this point in the season, his chances of taking home yet another MVP are very much within the realm of possibility.

Taking into account the numbers he has posted as a starter, along with his performance at the plate, Ohtani has a very real chance of collecting his fourth MVP in a row and the fifth of his career.

The Rockies got those runs right back in the bottom of the third when TJ Rumfield hit an RBI double, followed by Connor Norby, who also hit an RBI double to tie the game. The Dodgers quickly took the lead back in the fourth when Kyle Tucker hit an RBI double, followed by Teoscar Hernandez, who hit an RBI double of his own to give the Dodgers a two-run lead. Freeman then added a sacrifice fly to round out a three-run fourth inning.

For Tucker, who has really gone through a lot in recent games, the RBI was a positive development. It was a small step forward for the right fielder, especially considering what he has been able to do this season after signing a four-year, $240 million contract that has been very underwhelming, to say the least.

With all the attention and pressure to perform as one of the best players on the Dodgers' roster, small steps such as his hits could give Tucker the confidence to hopefully find his way amid a struggling year. At the end of the day, the Dodgers are hopeful that Tucker can figure things out sooner rather than later. Perhaps his RBI hit is a step in that direction.

The Rockies chipped away in the fifth when Willi Castro hit a solo homer off Lauer. The Dodgers continued to maintain a two-run lead by the end of the inning, but it characterized a difficult start for Lauer, who allowed four earned runs through five innings.

Obviously, it is difficult for any pitcher to have a successful start at Coors Field. Lauer has also experienced a very tough month in August. Perhaps the hope was that he would be able to find his footing against the Rockies, who have been one of the worst teams in the National League this season. While he kept the Dodgers in front, he seemingly had to work to keep the Rockies in check.

The Dodgers got that run back in the sixth when Freeman hit an RBI single. It was his second RBI of the night as the Dodgers continued to stretch their lead over the Rockies. Especially as the game moved into the later innings, it proved difficult for the Rockies to make a comeback as the Dodgers maintained and added to their lead.

Lauer was removed following the fifth inning. He finished with 5.0 innings, allowing six hits, four earned runs, and one walk while striking out six and allowing one homer. As for the bullpen, Jack Dryer replaced Lauer and was extremely effective in his appearance, striking out two batters.

Eduardo Henriquez pitched a clean seventh. Evan Phillips allowed a run in the eighth, although that was the only damage he allowed in the frame. He did not complete the inning, as Tanner Scott took over.

Scott returned to take over in the ninth as the Dodgers held on for the win, earning his 17th save of the season. It was not easy, as the Rockies made things interesting by scoring a run in the ninth, but Scott stayed in the game to finish the outing.

The Dodgers will close out their series finale against the Rockies on Wednesday. Roki Sasaki (5-5, 4.46 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound for the Dodgers, while Kyle Freeland (4-10, 6.27 ERA) will be on the mound for the Rockies.