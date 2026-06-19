Dodgers Notebook: Shohei Ohtani on paternity leave, Hernandez nearing return, Smith delayed, and Diaz progressing

LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani is out of the lineup because he's been placed on paternity leave. He is away from the team on paternity, but he is expected to return sometime this weekend.

News about Shohei Ohtani broke about two hours before the first pitch on Friday.

The Dodgers received encouraging news on several injured players Friday, though catcher Will Smith will need additional time before returning to the lineup.

Dave Roberts provided updates ahead of the three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, touching on the status of Teoscar Hernandez, Edwin Diaz, Blake Snell, Brock Stewart and Smith.

Will Smith Needs More Time

The biggest update involved Smith, who underwent another medical scan that provided some reassurance but did not clear him for activation.

According to Roberts, the scan came back clean and did not reveal any significant issues. Smith also received an injection intended to reduce discomfort, but the Dodgers are taking a cautious approach with their All-Star catcher.

"He's going to get some type of shot to minimize the sensation," Roberts said. "He feels okay, not great."

Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs during the game against the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium on April 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Ric Tapia – The Sporting Tribune Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs during the game against the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium on April 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Roberts confirmed Smith will not be activated during the Orioles series and remains day-to-day as the club evaluates whether he will accompany the team on the road trip.

"It's going to take more time," Roberts added.

The absence of Smith leaves the Dodgers without one of their most productive offensive players as they continue navigating a lengthy list of injuries.

Teoscar Hernandez Closing In On Return

The news was more optimistic regarding Hernandez, who appears to be nearing the final stages of his recovery.

Roberts said the veteran outfielder is expected to begin a rehab assignment early next week. The Dodgers have not yet finalized where Hernandez will report, with either Triple-A Oklahoma City or Single-A Ontario under consideration.

Teoscar Hernandez is scheduled for a rehab assignment early next week, according to Dave Roberts. @SportingTrib | #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/xTDJhGNwnQ — Fredo Cervantes (@FredoCervantes) June 19, 2026

Getting Hernandez back would provide a significant boost to the Dodgers' lineup, adding another middle-of-the-order bat as the team enters the second half of June.

If his rehab assignment progresses smoothly, Hernandez could soon be back in Los Angeles.

Edwin Diaz Takes Another Step Forward

Edwin Diaz also continued making progress in his recovery.

Roberts revealed Diaz threw a 15-pitch bullpen session Friday, with his fastball sitting between 91 and 93 mph.

"All fastballs, really positive day for Edwin," Roberts said. "Hopefully, we keep moving forward."

The Dodgers' plan for Diaz includes several more bullpen sessions before advancing to live batting practice. From there, Roberts indicated Diaz would likely require between three and five rehab appearances before becoming an option for the major league bullpen.

Edwin Díaz #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers signals a strike during an MLB game against the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium on April 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Steven Park – The Sporting Tribune Edwin Díaz #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers signals a strike during an MLB game against the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium on April 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

While there is still work ahead, Friday's session represented another encouraging checkpoint in Diaz's recovery process.

Blake Snell Nearing Bullpen Work

The Dodgers are also getting closer to seeing Blake Snell return to the mound.

Roberts said the left-hander is approaching his first bullpen session since undergoing surgery, marking a significant milestone in his rehab process.

Although no specific date was announced, the development suggests Snell's throwing progression continues to move in the right direction.

The Dodgers have remained cautious with the two-time Cy Young Award winner, whose return would dramatically strengthen the team's rotation depth later this season.

Brock Stewart Slightly Ahead Of Evan Phillips

In the bullpen recovery department, Roberts noted that Brock Stewart currently sits "a tick ahead" of fellow reliever Evan Phillips.

Both pitchers continue progressing through their respective rehab programs and are building up toward eventual returns.

"They're both doing well, going through the buildup on rehab," Roberts said.

While neither reliever appears imminent, the Dodgers are encouraged by the progress both pitchers have made as they work back toward game action.

With Hernandez nearing a rehab assignment, Diaz advancing through bullpen work, Snell approaching a major milestone and Stewart continuing to progress, the Dodgers received several positive injury updates Friday. The only setback came with Smith, whose return timeline remains uncertain as the club continues to prioritize his recovery.