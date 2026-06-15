Dodgers Notebook: Tommy Edman set to return Wednesday as Teoscar Hernández nears rehab assignment

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers are set to get a key piece of their lineup back this week.

Dave Roberts confirmed that Tommy Edman will be activated from the injured list on Tuesday, though the versatile switch-hitter is not expected to start until Wednesday.

"The bird has landed," Roberts joked before Monday's game. "He's somewhere floating around."

Edman's return comes at a critical time for a Dodgers club that has spent much of the season juggling injuries across the roster. Roberts indicated that Edman will immediately provide flexibility both in the lineup and on the defensive side.

"I'd say so," Roberts said when asked if Edman could move around the diamond more frequently upon his return. "It's hard because I don't know when Teo is going to come back. I like giving Max an off day here and there. With second base, we've got Miggy and Freeland."

Tommy Edman #25 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium on July 20, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Ric Tapia – The Sporting Tribune Tommy Edman #25 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium on July 20, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The expectation is that Edman will see time at second base, third base and left field as the Dodgers work to maximize his versatility while managing playing time for several regulars.

Roberts also confirmed that Edman is slated to be in the starting lineup Wednesday. Shohei Ohtani remains on track to make his next pitching appearance that day.

While Edman's return is imminent, the Dodgers continue to monitor several other injured players.

Right-hander Edwin Díaz is making encouraging progress in his recovery and is expected to throw a bullpen session this week.

"He's coming along really well," Roberts said. “He’s been playing catch. He should be throwing a bullpen this week. Don’t know the time of return.”

The club is still targeting a return sometime after the All-Star break, but team officials are increasingly optimistic about the direction of his rehab.

The news was less encouraging regarding Tyler Glasnow. Roberts said the veteran right-hander is still not throwing and has yet to make significant progress recovering from his lingering back issue. Glasnow's timeline remains uncertain as the Dodgers continue to take a cautious approach.

Another notable development involves Teoscar Hernández, whose return may not be far behind Edman's.

Teoscar Hernandez #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs during the game against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium on April 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Ric Tapia – The Sporting Tribune Teoscar Hernandez #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs during the game against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium on April 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Roberts said Hernández is entering what he described as a "big week" of baseball activities, with Hernández increasing the intensity of his workload. If everything continues to progress smoothly, Hernández could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as soon as this upcoming weekend.

The possibility of Hernández returning to game action in the coming days would provide another boost for a Dodgers lineup that has spent much of June without one of its most productive run producers.

For now, however, the immediate focus shifts to Wednesday, when Edman is expected back in the lineup and Ohtani remains on schedule to take the mound, giving the Dodgers a pair of significant reinforcements as they continue their push through the summer schedule.