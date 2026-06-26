ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Mets: “They’ve just made bad moves. It’s as simple as that.”

Mets Problems Run Deeper Than Dugout

Jeff Passan's Verdict - The Problem Isn't the Dugout

If there was any doubt about where the blame belongs, ESPN insider Jeff Passan erased much of it during his appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show on SiriusXM.

Passan described a franchise that simply isn't built well enough to compete despite carrying one of baseball's largest payrolls. His criticism wasn't aimed at Carlos Mendoza. Instead, it was directed at the roster assembled under David Stearns.

Passan pointed to failed personnel decisions, a club that never came together and an organization caught in an uncomfortable middle ground. He noted that while Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor remain elite cornerstones, they can't carry an entire franchise by themselves.

Perhaps even more concerning, Passan questioned the Mets' path forward. He explained that the farm system has depth but lacks enough impact prospects ready to arrive soon, leaving the organization dependent on another expensive trip through free agency or trading away more young talent.

For a club spending roughly $368 million, that is a troubling place to be.

When national baseball voices consistently identify roster construction not the manager as the primary issue, the questions naturally shift to David Stearns and the front office.

Passan's Best Fastballs

"This is a roster that's been put together and has not coalesced."

"They've just made bad moves. It's as simple as that."

"Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor... are going to be the centerpieces of this franchise, but is that enough? No, it's not even close."

"Their system... doesn't really have a whole lot of high-impact guys who are going to be arriving anytime soon."

"They're going to have to dip back into free agency or trade prospects... to improve this team."

These aren't the words of a frustrated fan. They came from one of ESPN's most respected baseball insiders speaking on a national SiriusXM platform. And together with former Mets GM Jeff Duquette's comments, they paint a consistent picture.

Stearns wouldn’t fire himself so the next domino to fall was Mendoza. It doesn’t change the roster that has left the Mets well below expectations.