Gavin Sheets Plays Hero as Padres Win Back-to-Back Walk-Off Thrillers

Gavin Sheets knew the moment he connected on a pitch from Rockies reliever Juan Mejía that it was the game-sealing home run, giving his Padres a 5-2 victory.

It was one of two home runs on the night for Sheets, both of which proved critical in the win.

After walking it off Thursday night with Xander Bogaerts playing the hero, it was Sheets’ turn on Friday. It marked the first time the Padres hit back-to-back walk-off home runs by different players since Kyle Higashioka and Jackson Merrill did it against the A’s in June 2024.

“We’ve kept the momentum on our side,” Sheets said. “Obviously it shifts to the games, but we’ve been able to bounce back and two huge wins.”

One player on the field for both game-winning moments was center fielder Jackson Merrill. On Thursday, he walked and advanced to second when Bogaerts delivered the walk-off.

On Friday, Merrill reached third base after leading off the inning with a single. He advanced to second on a Manny Machado walk and then moved to third on a Bogaerts pop fly.

“I went back to tag,” Merrill chuckled. “I didn’t know it had popped like that, so went back to tag, but he crushed it. Props to him. He’s been balling. Obviously the start of the year isn’t exactly what we all want, and we’re hot right now, and it helps to have some like Gavin in that in that hole that you can just come up at any time and hit a homer.”

The Padres are heating up, having won three games in a row and seven of their last nine.

Friday night also featured the first strong start from pitcher Walker Buehler, who threw six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits while striking out four. Most importantly, his ERA dropped from 9.45 to 4.97.

“I just think the throw is improving and the delivery is improving,” Buehler said.” So, really good to get a good one under my belt.”

Buehler needed just 68 pitches to get through six innings. It was somewhat surprising when Padres manager Craig Stammen opted to pull him early.

“I think we’re all competitive that way,” Buehler said. “I haven’t gone past six innings, and it makes sense. If I can keep throwing the ball that way, I think the deeper in the games will happen.”

Buehler was backed by a strong defensive effort that featured several key plays.

In the top of the first inning, Rockies right fielder Tyler Freeman hit a ball toward Jake Cronenworth that deflected off his glove as he dove. The ball rolled to Xander Bogaerts, who tagged second and fired a strike to first to complete a double play– just as they drew it up.

The defense came through again in the third inning when Rockies third baseman Kyle Karros sent a ball to center field, but Merrill made a diving catch, drawing a loud ovation from the Petco Park crowd.

The offense broke through in the bottom of the fifth inning when Sheets launched a home run off Rockies pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano, a no-doubt shot that gave San Diego a 1-0 lead.

“It’s good to get that first one, obviously,” Sheets said. “Usually you hope homers come in bunches. You get that feeling again, and felt like it was coming. Spring’s been really good lately, and able to put a good one together.”

Luis Campusano followed in the same inning with a home run of his own to left field—his first of the season and first since 2024—extending the Padres’ lead to 2-0.

Campusano had faced criticism after going hitless in 21 at-bats in 2025, but through the first seven games of 2026, he has responded. He is hitting .353 with a 1.118 OPS and added both a double and a homer on Friday night.

“I think that’s he’s he is proving that what he did last year is not a fluke, and that he can do it at this level,” Stammen said. “All that credit goes to Campy and it’s fun to see that come to fruition on the field.”

The Padres ran into trouble in the top of the eighth inning when reliever Adrian Morejón surrendered the lead. Brenton Doyle and Goodman each drove in runs to tie the game 2-2. During the inning, pitching coach Ruben Niebla visited the mound, but Morejón remained in the game and allowed the tying run.

Jason Adam was then called upon to record the final out of the inning. It marked his return after undergoing left quadriceps surgery following an injury in September 2025. Fans gave him a loud ovation as he exited the mound.

“We got the best fans in the world here, so they showed tons of support,” Adam said. “I love that. Appreciate that. Doesn’t go unnoticed. Super thankful. Glad we could give him a good show tonight.”

The Padres will face the Rockies in game three on Saturday night, with Germán Márquez set to face Ryan Feltner at 6:40 p.m. PT.