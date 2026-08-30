George Klassen placed on injured list

ANAHEIM — The Angels' starting rotation took a blow before Sunday afternoon's game against the Phillies with the announcement that right-hander George Klassen was heading to the 15-day injured list with lower back inflammation.

Klassen said he began feeling more sore than usual the morning after making his start on Monday night. Despite the trip to the injured list with only a month to go in the season, Klassen isn't concerned about this being an issue for long.

"Some movements feel a little restricted, but I mean, we're making progress right now," Klassen said.

He's still playing catch and said that his back does feel better than it did on Tuesday, but he and the Angels don't want to rush anything.

"Just out of precaution," Angels manager Kurt Suzuki said of putting Klassen on the injured list. "You want to make sure that we can get it before it turns into something big. But he's not concerned about it. We're not concerned about it. But just to stay ahead of it."

Suzuki also said they have not talked about managing Klassen's innings yet. His 118 innings pitched between Triple-A Salt Lake and the majors is the most of his professional career.

Things were trending up for the 24-year-old before landing on the injured list.

Since being called back up at the beginning of August, he's pitched to a 2.01 ERA in four starts with 18 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings.

"He's been making huge strides," Suzuki said. "I think the consistency and those types of things have been getting better and better every time it gets out. And you can kind of see the comfort level, I think, within every start. It gets a little bit more comfortable for every start and seeing the results."

As tough as a blow this is to the rotation, it does temporarily solve a problem the Angels have.

The Angels have been operating with a six-man rotation since left-hander Yusei Kikuchi came off the injured list last week. This has shortened the bullpen, which has paid the price.

Since going to the six-man rotation, the Angels' bullpen has a 5.18 ERA in 24 1/3 innings of work. That's put a damper on the hot streak the bullpen had previously been on, ranking as the 5th-best bullpen since the All-Star break with a 3.12 ERA in 121 1/3 innings.

Klassen was slated to start on Monday, so that will push everyone up a day in the rotation. Right-hander Walbert Ureña will start in the series opener against the Yankees on Monday.

The Angels also announced they optioned right-hander Trevor Martin to Triple-A Salt Lake and they recalled left-handers Mitch Farris and Blake Weiman.