Hernández's homer powers Dodgers past Tigers

DETROIT — For most of Sunday afternoon at Comerica Park, the Dodgers’ offense looked like it had simply carried its road-trip struggles into another day.

Then Teoscar Hernández changed everything.

With the Dodgers tied in the sixth inning, Hernández got an elevated changeup from Framber Valdez and crushed it to left-center field. The ball traveled 434 feet, clearing the wall with room to spare.

It was a two-run homer, the Dodgers’ second home run of the road trip, and it turned a tenuous 1-1 game into a 3-1 Dodgers lead.

More importantly, it was Hernández’s first home run since Aug. 3.

The Dodgers needed that one.

They had spent much of the afternoon grinding for offense, unable to turn opportunities into much of anything. In the second inning, Freddie Freeman drew a walk and Miguel Rojas doubled, putting runners in scoring position. But Hernández, Kyle Tucker and Kiké Hernández all struck out with runners at second and third.

Another opportunity gone. New day, similar struggles.

But the Dodgers finally broke through in the fourth.

Freeman slapped a single to left, and Hernández followed with a two-strike single up the middle. Freeman advanced to third, where he scored when Rojas lifted a sacrifice fly.

It was hardly an offensive explosion. But it was enough to give the Dodgers their first lead of the afternoon.

And then Hernández provided the big blow.

His sixth hit of the road trip was easily his most important, giving the Dodgers some breathing room and ending a nearly month-long homer drought in emphatic fashion.

While the offense searched for its footing, Tyler Glasnow made sure the lead would hold.

Making his second start since returning from the injured list, Glasnow was impressive from the outset. He worked seven innings, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out six. He needed only 85 pitches to complete his outing, giving the Dodgers exactly what they needed from their right-hander on a day when runs were at a premium.

The Dodgers added insurance in the eighth, and this time they didn't need to hit the ball out of the park.

Two wild pitches brought home runs before Max Muncy, entering as a pinch-hitter, delivered an RBI single to stretch the Dodgers’ advantage to 6-1.

It was more than enough.

They finally broke through in Detroit, turning a close game into a comfortable victory.

The 6-1 win secured the weekend series over the Tigers and gave the Dodgers a positive finish to a difficult six-game road trip.

They leave Detroit at 82-55, having gone 2-4 on the trip.

Aug 30, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Comerica Park. Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Aug 30, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Comerica Park.

Hernández’s homer supplied the spark. Glasnow supplied the stability. And, after struggling to find much of an offensive rhythm for most of the afternoon, the Dodgers finally found some breathing room.

Now the Dodgers head home.

They'll have Monday off before opening a nine-game homestand starting on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals. After a road trip that produced more frustration than momentum, the Dodgers will gladly take a Sunday afternoon that ended with both.