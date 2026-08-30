Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
SportsGrid on DIRECTV
SportsGrid on Samsung TV Plus
SportsGrid on Roku TV
SportsGrid on Amazon Prime Video
SportsGrid on FireTV
SportsGrid on LG Channels
SportsGrid on Vizio
SportsGrid on Xiaomi
SportsGrid on YouTube TV
SportsGrid on FuboTV
SportsGrid on Plex
SportsGrid on Sling Tv
SportsGrid on TCL
SportsGrid on FreeCast
SportsGrid on Stremium
SportsGrid on Free Live Sports
SportsGrid on YouTube
MLB · 11 minutes ago

Hernández's homer powers Dodgers past Tigers

Fredo Cervantes, author

Fredo Cervantes

Host · Writer

DETROIT — For most of Sunday afternoon at Comerica Park, the Dodgers’ offense looked like it had simply carried its road-trip struggles into another day.

Then Teoscar Hernández changed everything.

With the Dodgers tied in the sixth inning, Hernández got an elevated changeup from Framber Valdez and crushed it to left-center field. The ball traveled 434 feet, clearing the wall with room to spare.

It was a two-run homer, the Dodgers’ second home run of the road trip, and it turned a tenuous 1-1 game into a 3-1 Dodgers lead.

More importantly, it was Hernández’s first home run since Aug. 3.

The Dodgers needed that one.

They had spent much of the afternoon grinding for offense, unable to turn opportunities into much of anything. In the second inning, Freddie Freeman drew a walk and Miguel Rojas doubled, putting runners in scoring position. But Hernández, Kyle Tucker and Kiké Hernández all struck out with runners at second and third.

Another opportunity gone. New day, similar struggles.

But the Dodgers finally broke through in the fourth.

Freeman slapped a single to left, and Hernández followed with a two-strike single up the middle. Freeman advanced to third, where he scored when Rojas lifted a sacrifice fly.

It was hardly an offensive explosion. But it was enough to give the Dodgers their first lead of the afternoon.

And then Hernández provided the big blow.

His sixth hit of the road trip was easily his most important, giving the Dodgers some breathing room and ending a nearly month-long homer drought in emphatic fashion.

While the offense searched for its footing, Tyler Glasnow made sure the lead would hold.

Making his second start since returning from the injured list, Glasnow was impressive from the outset. He worked seven innings, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out six. He needed only 85 pitches to complete his outing, giving the Dodgers exactly what they needed from their right-hander on a day when runs were at a premium.

The Dodgers added insurance in the eighth, and this time they didn't need to hit the ball out of the park.

Two wild pitches brought home runs before Max Muncy, entering as a pinch-hitter, delivered an RBI single to stretch the Dodgers’ advantage to 6-1.

It was more than enough.

They finally broke through in Detroit, turning a close game into a comfortable victory.

The 6-1 win secured the weekend series over the Tigers and gave the Dodgers a positive finish to a difficult six-game road trip.

They leave Detroit at 82-55, having gone 2-4 on the trip.

Aug 30, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Comerica Park.
Aug 30, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Comerica Park.

Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Aug 30, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Comerica Park.

Hernández’s homer supplied the spark. Glasnow supplied the stability. And, after struggling to find much of an offensive rhythm for most of the afternoon, the Dodgers finally found some breathing room.

Now the Dodgers head home.

They'll have Monday off before opening a nine-game homestand starting on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals. After a road trip that produced more frustration than momentum, the Dodgers will gladly take a Sunday afternoon that ended with both.

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 9 8:20 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
New England Patriots logo

NE

+3.5

+166

O 44.5

Seattle Seahawks logo

SEA

-3.5

-198

U 44.5

Sep 10 8:35 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
San Francisco 49ers logo

SF

+3.5

+166

O 48.5

Los Angeles Rams logo

LAR

-3.5

-198

U 48.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

Who Will Win the 2026 World Series?
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 4 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 4 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 4 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 4 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 4 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Aaron Donald’s return sparks flood of Rams Super Bowl bets
NFL · 25 minutes ago
Aaron Donald’s return sparks flood of Rams Super Bowl bets
Philadelphia Eagles 2026 Odds & Upcoming Season Outlook
NFL · 3 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles 2026 Odds & Upcoming Season Outlook
Chargers' Performance Concerns & Denver's Playoff Odds
NFL · 6 days ago
Chargers' Performance Concerns & Denver's Playoff Odds
AFC North Analysis: Stability and Predictions for 2026
NFL · 6 days ago
AFC North Analysis: Stability and Predictions for 2026
Top NFL Dark Horse Picks for Super Bowl Contenders
NFL · 1 week ago
Top NFL Dark Horse Picks for Super Bowl Contenders