TST Best Bets: August 30, 2026

Today’s MLB and WNBA slates feature a pair of rubber matches, with both series deadlocked entering Sunday.

The Dodgers and Tigers have split two tightly contested games, each decided by a 2-1 score. Detroit answered Friday’s loss with a walk-off victory on Saturday, leaving Tyler Glasnow and Framber Valdez to settle the series finale.

Later, the league-leading Lynx visit the Dream in a potential playoff preview before the WNBA pauses for the FIBA World Cup. Both teams have clinched postseason berths and split their first two meetings, setting up another measuring-stick matchup between two of the league’s top contenders.

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First Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (+100) over Detroit Tigers

Rundown: Saturday’s 2-1 loss was a frustrating one for the Dodgers, who had several opportunities to break the game open but failed to capitalize. With the series on the line, I expect this loaded lineup to respond rather than go quiet for a second straight afternoon.

Los Angeles also has the better end of the pitching matchup with Glasnow facing Valdez. Glasnow owns a 3.02 ERA this season, while Valdez enters with a 4.35 ERA and has struggled over his last three starts.

The Dodgers have too much firepower to get dragged into another one-run game against a reeling Tigers team. Los Angeles should bounce back and create enough separation to cover the run line.

Second Pick: Minnesota Lynx -2 over Atlanta Dream

Rundown: Minnesota and Atlanta split their two meetings in May, but the Lynx managed to cover in both despite playing without Napheesa Collier. Now, the Dream have to deal with the league’s top team at much closer to full strength.

Courtney Williams is expected back after missing Minnesota’s loss to Golden State, while the Lynx enter with a dominant 17-2 road record. That is a tough combination for an Atlanta team that has gone a league-worst 6-13 against the spread at home.

The Dream are also coming off an ugly home loss to Portland, while Minnesota has dropped just eight games all season. With the spread this short, we are essentially being asked to trust the WNBA’s most consistent team to win, and I am more than comfortable doing that.