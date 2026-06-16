Miguel Rojas' pinch-hit homer lifts Dodgers past Rays

LOS ANGELES — The crowd of 53,911 at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium has seen its share of dramatic moments over the years, but on Monday night, Miguel Rojas added another memorable chapter to his growing collection of clutch performances.

Rojas, 37, forever etched into Dodgers postseason lore, played the hero once again. This time it came in June rather than October, but the result felt familiar.

Miggy Ro knows clutch! pic.twitter.com/fRPpO8Spnz — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 16, 2026

Rojas launched a go-ahead pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning, lifting the Dodgers to a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays and continuing a season-long trend of finding ways to win games that appear to be slipping away.

“It feels pretty good,” Rojas said. “It’s always a new day, a new opportunity. Every time you contribute to win a baseball game, it’s pretty special.”

With the game tied and momentum hanging in the balance, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called on Rojas to hit against Rays left-hander Steven Matz. Rojas wasted no time.

On the very first pitch, a 93 mph sinker, he unloaded, sending a drive over the left-field wall and igniting the crowd.

The swing reflected an adjustment in approach that Rojas has embraced this season.

“I feel like in the past I was thinking, Let’s put a good at-bat together. Don’t get out on the first pitch,” Rojas said. “And then sometimes the first pitch was the best pitch to hit, so that’s what I’ve been doing. That doesn’t mean that it’s going to happen every single time like that, but today it worked out.”

The homer marked just the second pinch-hit home run of Rojas’ career and came in his 132nd career plate appearance as a pinch hitter.

The Dodgers improved to 46-27 and maintained their comfortable lead atop the National League West, sitting eight games ahead of the San Diego Padres.

While Rojas provided the decisive swing, the Dodgers’ bullpen protected the lead with one of its sharpest performances in recent weeks.

Kyle Hurt entered in the seventh inning and delivered a clean inning with two strikeouts to earn his second victory of the season. Will Klein followed with scoreless work before Roberts turned to Alex Vesia in a critical eighth-inning situation.

The Rays threatened when Chandler Simpson reached third base with two outs. Rather than stick with Klein, Roberts summoned Vesia to face Cedric Mullins. The left-hander responded by inducing a flyout to center field, stranding the tying run just 90 feet away.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia (51) pitches in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium. William Navarro-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia (51) pitches in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium.

Tanner Scott handled the ninth inning, needing only 13 pitches to record his eighth save of the season.

The victory was far from easy.

Tampa Bay jumped on Dodgers starter Eric Lauer early, continuing a trend that has followed the left-hander during his brief tenure in Los Angeles.

Ryan Vilade opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the first inning, and Taylor Walls added another run in the second with a sacrifice bunt that gave the Rays a 3-0 advantage.

But after the rocky start, Lauer settled down.

Making his fourth start since arriving from Toronto, Lauer completed six innings, allowing six hits, three runs and three walks while striking out four on 93 pitches.

After the game, Lauer credited a recent conversation with Roberts for helping him reset his mindset.

“I’ve got to have that closer mentality early in the game,” Lauer said.

Despite surrendering his highest hit and run totals since joining the Dodgers, Lauer still lowered his transition concerns. Through four starts with the Dodgers, he owns a 3.22 ERA after posting a 6.69 ERA in Toronto.

The Dodgers erased the early deficit in one swing.

Kyle Tucker crushed a three-run homer to right field in the second inning, tying the game at 3-3 and breathing life into the offense.

The blast was Tucker’s sixth home run of the season and his 39th RBI.

“I would love to come back and do it again, just make it consistent every single day,” Tucker said.

Tucker has faced scrutiny during an uneven first season in Los Angeles after signing a four-year, $160 million contract, but Tucker said outside expectations do not affect his approach.

“I mean, I don't take it like that,” Tucker said. “I just go out and play, regardless, no matter where I'm at or what I'm doing. Just trying to help my team win. So, regardless of anything else, that's what I try to do.”

Roberts noted that Tucker has become more comfortable within the clubhouse despite the offensive struggles.

“I've talked to him a little bit, not a whole lot. He's not a very talkative person,” Roberts said. “But I will say that the last few weeks, he's really opened up with his teammates, with the coaches, and I think he's freeing himself up, being more comfortable.”

Ultimately, Tucker’s game-tying homer and Lauer’s recovery effort kept the Dodgers within striking distance long enough for Rojas to deliver another signature moment.

That has become a defining characteristic of this Dodgers team. Even on nights when the offense leaves opportunities on the table and the starting pitcher battles through adversity, someone steps forward.

On Monday, that someone was Rojas.

The Dodgers will continue the series Tuesday when Justin Wrobleski takes the mound against Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen.

Roberts also revealed after the game that the team will designate Santiago Espinal for assignment to clear a roster spot for Tommy Edman, who is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list on Tuesday.

“The fit right now with our ballclub, it just doesn't make a whole lot of sense,” Roberts said.