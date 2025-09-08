MLB: Ranking The Top 7 Outfielders In The League
7. Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs
Crow-Armstrong has hit a dry spell after taking MLB by storm during the first half of the 2025 season. However, he’s on pace for 30+ home runs, 90+ RBI, and 40+ stolen bases by season’s end. When the playoffs start, Chicago needs PCA to produce like he did before the All-Star break.
These are the top seven outfielders in the MLB right now.
1. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Judge is on pace for a second consecutive season with 50+ home runs, 120+ RBI, 10+ stolen bases, and 1.000+ OPS. The future Hall of Fame outfielder continues to lead the Yankees, although he’s taken a step back following a flex strain in his right elbow. New York needs their superstar as close to full health as possible to make a deep run in the playoffs.
2. Juan Soto, New York Mets
Soto is going to finish with a third straight season reaching 35+ home runs, 100+ RBI, and .900+ OPS. He’s been MLB’s hottest hitter the past month, reaching 12 home runs, 28 RBI, and 10 stolen bases. The superstar will be one of the most feared hitters when the playoffs start.
3. Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers
Greene’s breakout season has seen him reach 30 home runs and 100 RBI. He’s been Detroit’s best hitter and shows no signs of slowing down. Detroit can see a deep playoff run if Green’s production carries into the postseason.
4. Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks
This has been a down year for Arizona, but Carroll has been one of the team’s few bright spots. He’s currently on pace to reach 35 home runs, 90 RBI, and 30 stolen bases by the end of the season. Carroll has quickly become one of the league’s brightest young outfielders.
5. Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins
Playing in the second-highest number of games in his career, Buxton has set career highs in home runs and RBI. He is on pace to set another career best mark in stolen bases. Minnesota is out of the playoff hunt, but having Buxton make it through the season healthy gives the Twins a bright outlook for the upcoming seasons.
6. James Wood, Washington Nationals
The 22-year-old has flourished in his first full Major League season. He’s on pace to finish the season with 30 home runs, 95 RBI, and 20 stolen bases. Wood is Washington’s main piece to build around for the future.
