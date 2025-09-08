Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

MLB · 1 hour ago

MLB: Ranking The Top 7 Outfielders In The League

Host · Writer

  • 7. Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs

    Crow-Armstrong has hit a dry spell after taking MLB by storm during the first half of the 2025 season. However, he’s on pace for 30+ home runs, 90+ RBI, and 40+ stolen bases by season’s end. When the playoffs start, Chicago needs PCA to produce like he did before the All-Star break.

  • 1. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

    Judge is on pace for a second consecutive season with 50+ home runs, 120+ RBI, 10+ stolen bases, and 1.000+ OPS. The future Hall of Fame outfielder continues to lead the Yankees, although he’s taken a step back following a flex strain in his right elbow. New York needs their superstar as close to full health as possible to make a deep run in the playoffs.

  • 2. Juan Soto, New York Mets

    Soto is going to finish with a third straight season reaching 35+ home runs, 100+ RBI, and .900+ OPS. He’s been MLB’s hottest hitter the past month, reaching 12 home runs, 28 RBI, and 10 stolen bases. The superstar will be one of the most feared hitters when the playoffs start.

  • 3. Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers

    Greene’s breakout season has seen him reach 30 home runs and 100 RBI. He’s been Detroit’s best hitter and shows no signs of slowing down. Detroit can see a deep playoff run if Green’s production carries into the postseason.

  • 4. Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks

    This has been a down year for Arizona, but Carroll has been one of the team’s few bright spots. He’s currently on pace to reach 35 home runs, 90 RBI, and 30 stolen bases by the end of the season. Carroll has quickly become one of the league’s brightest young outfielders.

  • 5. Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins

    Playing in the second-highest number of games in his career, Buxton has set career highs in home runs and RBI. He is on pace to set another career best mark in stolen bases. Minnesota is out of the playoff hunt, but having Buxton make it through the season healthy gives the Twins a bright outlook for the upcoming seasons.

  • 6. James Wood, Washington Nationals

    The 22-year-old has flourished in his first full Major League season. He’s on pace to finish the season with 30 home runs, 95 RBI, and 20 stolen bases. Wood is Washington’s main piece to build around for the future.

  • 7. Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs

    Crow-Armstrong has hit a dry spell after taking MLB by storm during the first half of the 2025 season. However, he’s on pace for 30+ home runs, 90+ RBI, and 40+ stolen bases by season’s end. When the playoffs start, Chicago needs PCA to produce like he did before the All-Star break.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

MLB: Ranking The Top 7 Starting Pitchers of 2025

MLB · 3 hours ago

Kyle Amore

MLB: National League Power Rankings

MLB · 3 hours ago

Doug Anderson

MLB: American League Power Rankings

MLB · 3 hours ago

Doug Anderson

MLB on Fox: Astros vs Rangers Same Game Parlay Picks Today

MLB · 2 days ago

Joe Cervenka

MLB Playoff Picture: American League and National League Races

MLB · 2 days ago

Doug Anderson

MLB Home Run Props Today (9/03): Rafael Devers Among Best Bets

MLB · 5 days ago

Paul Connor

MLB Best Bets Today: Wednesday's Top 2 Betting Picks (September 3)

MLB · 5 days ago

Joe Cervenka

MLB Playoff Picture if the Regular Season Ended Today (9/03)

MLB · 5 days ago

Paul Connor

2025 World Series Dark Horses: 5 MLB Teams to Bet On Now!

MLB · 5 days ago

Joe Cervenka

MLB: Top 7 Relief Pitcher for 2025 Baseball Season

MLB · 5 days ago

Kyle Amore