MLB World Series Game 5 Best Bets Today: Blue Jays vs Dodgers Top Picks

Game 5 of the World Series stays in California with the Toronto Blue Jays looking to keep their bats blazing against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Toronto’s offense has been relentless this postseason — leading all playoff teams in batting average, OPS, and runs scored — and they’ve already proven they can rattle Blake Snell. After an 11-4 rout in Game 1, the Jays have every reason to believe they can strike again at Dodger Stadium. With Trey Yesavage on the mound and a red-hot lineup led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto has value across the board — especially on their team total.

Let’s take a deep dive into a pair of picks ready to cash tonight.

Where to Watch Blue Jays vs Dodgers Game 5

Ballpark: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Where to Watch: FOX

SportsGrid App ( or ) Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Spread: LAD -1.5 (-102) | Total: 8

LAD -1.5 (-102) | 8 Moneyline: TOR +172 | LAD -205

Bet 1: Blue Jays Over 3.5 Runs +112

The Blue Jays continue to look like the most dangerous lineup in October — and the production supports it. Toronto leads all playoff teams this postseason with a .285 batting average, more than 30 points clear of any other club. They’re also averaging 6.3 runs per game — nearly two full runs better than the next-best team — leading MLB with a .475 slugging percentage and .823 OPS in these playoffs, making them a nightmare matchup for any pitcher.

That offensive firepower has already torched the Dodgers in this series. In Game 1, the Jays chased tonight’s starter, Blake Snell, after just five innings, tagging him for five runs on eight hits and three walks in an 11-4 blowout. It was hardly a fluke — Toronto ranked fourth in MLB during the regular season with a .755 OPS against left-handed pitching, and that strength has only magnified in the postseason.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been the centerpiece of it all, leading all playoff hitters with an absurd .806 slugging percentage and 1.306 OPS. Surround him with a deep, contact-heavy lineup that led the majors in batting average (.265) and on-base percentage (.333) during the regular season.

The over 3.5 runs becomes more than just a lean — it’s a bet on baseball’s most complete offense continuing to do what it does best: hit, grind, and punish mistakes. Getting this number at plus money is also a bonus, making this a play I just can’t look away from.

Bet 2: Trey Yesavage 6+ Strikeouts +116

Another plus money bet I’m more than happy to jump on is the alternate strikeout total for Trey Yesavage. His actual over-under is 4.5, but with an ultra-juiced -186 price tag attached, this is the much more fruitful play.

The Jays’ rookie has shown he is fully capable of performing on the grandest stage. With just seven career big league starts under his belt, the quick ascent in 2025 hasn’t seemed to faze Yesavage, who actually now has more playoff appearances than regular season ones. The key for the 22-year-old will be to stay in this game for at least five innings. In every start he’s gone five this year, he’s notched at least five strikeouts, hitting our number in three of those four starts. In those games, the former East Carolina Pirate has averaged eight strikeouts per start and overall is putting up 6.1 Ks per contest in 2025.

While Yesavage only went four innings in his Game 1 start against the Dodgers, he was still able to punch out five while throwing 80 pitches. With the Blue Jays still recovering from Game 3’s 18-inning marathon on Monday, where they used nine pitchers, I expect the leash to be longer in Yesavage’s final start of 2025. As long as he can stay out of trouble and pitch into the fifth, he has the stuff to keep his LA lineup off balance.

The Dodgers are a team that swings hard and misses often. LA leads all playoff teams with 133 strikeouts this postseason, which works out to 9.5 per game. This trend follows LA’s regular season, where they finished around baseball’s middle of the pack, going down swinging 8.4 times per contest. Add to that a below-average whiff rate of 25.8% and it’s easy to see why LA is a good candidate to top this strikeout prop.

I like Yesavage to come out with fire tonight, keeping the Dodgers bats guessing and sticking around long enough to pile up at least six punch outs.

