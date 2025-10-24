World Series Game 1 Dodgers vs Blue Jays: Most Bet MLB Props

The 2025 World Series opens with a blockbuster matchup north of the border between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays, and bettors at BetMGM are already zeroing in on the most popular player props for Game 1. With aces on the mound and power bats up and down both lineups, this series opener has the attention of the betting world.

Let’s dive in and analyze BetMGM’s most bet props for tonight.

LAD vs TOR Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

Shohei Ohtani Over 0.5 Home Runs (+220)

Shohei Ohtani continues to dominate headlines. The two-way superstar finished third in MLB with 55 home runs this season, posting a .622 slugging percentage and 1.014 OPS. He’s carried that power into October, hitting five home runs in 10 postseason games with a .634 SLG and .967 OPS.

While Ohtani has never faced Toronto’s Game 1 starter Trey Yesavage, he’s destroyed the Blue Jays over his career — slashing .314/.402/.719 with 11 homers and a 1.154 OPS across 121 at-bats. His track record against this staff and postseason momentum make him the most bet prop for a reason.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Over 0.5 Home Runs (+400)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. enters Game 1 scorching hot after claiming ALCS MVP honors. He leads all hitters this postseason with six home runs, a .930 slugging percentage, and a 1.440 OPS. The Jays’ slugger hit 23 homers in the regular season with an .848 OPS, and his swing looks as locked in as ever.

Guerrero has limited experience against Dodgers starter Blake Snell, going 2-for-6 with a double and three walks, but his current form and knack for launching fastballs make him one of the most popular power bets on the board.

Blake Snell Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+100)

Blake Snell has been a strikeout machine this postseason, averaging 9.3 Ks per start while going 3-0 with a 0.86 ERA and 0.52 WHIP across three playoff appearances. The Dodgers’ ace has gone over this number in all three starts, never recording fewer than nine punchouts.

During the regular season, Snell averaged 6.5 strikeouts per start and posted a 2.76 ERA in 11 outings. He dominated the Blue Jays earlier this year, fanning 10 across five shutout innings in August. Over his career, Snell has gone 5-4 with a 2.39 ERA and 6.1 Ks per start versus Toronto — another reason bettors are hammering the over.

George Springer Over 0.5 Home Runs (+450)

George Springer has rediscovered his power stroke, hitting 32 home runs in 2025, his most since 2019. He’s carried that form into October, with four homers, a .609 SLG, and a .929 OPS over 11 postseason games.

No Blue Jays hitter knows Snell better — Springer is 4-for-15 with a homer and two walks in his career against the lefty. His combination of experience and postseason pop makes him a strong candidate to go deep early in the series.

Mookie Betts Under 1.5 Total Hits, Runs, and RBIs (+125)

Mookie Betts has had a steady postseason, hitting .293 with 12 hits, two runs, and six RBIs in 10 games. While he’s hit .324 in his career against Toronto, the matchup against Yesavage could slow his production — the Jays’ rookie right-hander has struck out 18 in 15 playoff innings this year.

Betts remains one of baseball’s toughest outs, but bettors see value in fading him for Game 1 given Toronto’s recent pitching strength.

World Series Game 1 Props Market Closing Bell

With elite power on both sides and dominant pitching, Game 1 of the 2025 World Series offers no shortage of betting intrigue. Ohtani and Guerrero headline a star-studded list of most bet props, while Snell’s strikeout line and Betts’ total round out a balanced betting board at BetMGM.

All Data at BetMGM is based on straight bets and tickets