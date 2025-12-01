Ranking the Top 5 Destinations for MLB Free Agent Pete Alonso﻿

5. Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds World Series Odds: +3500

For years, the Cincinnati Reds have cultivated some of the best young talent in the majors, but they continue to come up short of expectations. Alonso's arrival would act as a catalyst, propelling the Reds to the top of the NL Central.

Cincinnati made significant strides in 2025, but it still ranks among the lower-scoring teams in the bigs. More concerningly, their limited run production was a hindrance in the standings. Finishing last season with just 22 wins in one-run games, the Reds had the fewest wins in the division and were tied for the third-fewest in the Senior Circuit.

Thin at first base and designated hitter, Alonso would be a welcome addition to the Reds' batting order next season. If they can sell him on the pitch, the Reds would vault into immediate contention for the 2026 World Series.

