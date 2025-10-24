2025 World Series Best Bets: Dodgers vs Blue Jays (October 24)

The pinnacle of the MLB season is finally here. There’s no shortage of betting opportunities in the 2025 World Series, so we’ve got you covered for Game 1!

This year, MLB’s annual Fall Classic presents copious talent in both dugouts. To commence the action, the Los Angeles Dodgers will head north of the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. That means the projected starters for Friday’s series opener will be rookie Trey Yesavage and lefty Blake Snell.

Los Angeles is hoping to be the first franchise of the past quarter-century to win back-to-back World Series titles. The Blue Jays have not reached baseball’s final round since 1993. Incidentally, expect an especially raucous crowd for Game 1 in Toronto.

Snell has been stellar this postseason, as the southpaw has already collected three playoff wins over three appearances in 2025. In that same split, he’s thrown 21 total innings, showcasing a laser-sharp 1.18 FIP.

Yesavage does not have the same pedigree or experience as Snell. He has only six career starts at the big-league level, but half of those have come in the current playoff tournament. Overall, Yesavage has produced a 2.79 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA), which is quite solid considering his youth.

Transparently, betting against the mighty Dodgers seems like a fool’s errand at this juncture. I respect the Jays’ prowess at home in 2025; they have a 58-29 record at Rogers Centre this year (including playoffs). However, Los Angeles has peaked at the right time, snapping off 14 wins over their past 15 contests.

ESPN Analytics is yielding a 59.8% chance at victory for the Dodgers tonight. Right now, I am willing to take it further by playing Los Angeles on the run line (+106 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook). Since September 27, the Dodgers have won by two or more runs on eight different occasions. And I think they are in line to do exactly that in Game 1.

Best Bet: Dodgers -1.5 (+106)

Unders have been a profitable play in the playoffs this year, but Friday’s bid could be our best shot at cashing an over.

As noted, Snell has been absolutely dominant as of late. Still, Toronto’s lineup has thrived versus left-handed pitching in 2025. The Blue Jays are presently slashing .264/.337/.418 against southpaws. They have also been very strong in home games. When playing at Rogers Centre, Toronto is sporting a powerful .788 team OPS. In terms of scoring, the Jays have produced 5.38 runs per game over 87 home contests in 2025 (playoffs included).

We know what this Dodgers lineup can do. Their offense, featuring three separate league MVPs, is plating 5.2 runs per game this postseason. Generational superstar Shohei Ohtani is coming off a historic performance in the batter’s box. I think he, along with fellow lefty sluggers Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy, will put the pressure on young Yesavage early and often.

Best Bet: Over 7.5 (-114)

Friday brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone in the Fall Classic: play ball!

