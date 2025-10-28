2025 World Series Best Bets: Dodgers vs Blue Jays Game 4 (October 28)

The pinnacle of the MLB season is finally here. There’s no shortage of betting opportunities in the 2025 World Series, so we’ve got you covered for Game 4!

Where to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Game 4

Ballpark: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Where to Watch: FOX

FOX Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Spread: LAD -1.5 (-102) | Total: 8

LAD -1.5 (-102) | 8 Moneyline: TOR +176 | LAD -210

On the heels of an enduring Game 3, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays are back in action at Chavez Ravine this Tuesday evening. For projected starters, prepare to see fellow right-handed stars Shane Bieber and Shohei Ohtani.

Notably, Bieber and Ohtani will be making their World Series pitching debuts. Bieber, the 2020 American League Cy Young, produced a 1.02 WHIP in seven outings for Toronto this year. However, in the playoffs, he has posted a 1.54 WHIP (and six earned runs) through 12.1 innings of work.

Ohtani is likely headed for his first National League MVP award in 2025, and much of that can be attributed to his journey back to the pitcher’s mound. His offensive numbers were significant this season, but he had an incredibly efficient campaign toeing the rubber, yielding a razor-sharp 1.04 FIP over 14 appearances. In the postseason, Ohtani has given up three earned runs over a dozen innings.

Despite a back-breaking loss in extra innings on Monday, the Jays proved that they still have plenty of fight, especially on offense. For the 2025 playoffs, Toronto paces all other clubs with 24 home runs and an .829 team OPS; I expect them to come out swinging in Game 4.

The betting lines tell an interesting story as currently constructed. FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Blue Jays at +176 on the moneyline, which implies a 36.2% probability. However, ESPN Analytics has Tuesday’s bid much closer, giving Toronto a 49.8% chance at victory, which presents considerable value.

With their backs essentially against the wall, I like the Jays to pull off the upset in the Southland. Facing Ohtani as a pitcher will undoubtedly present a formidable challenge, but since returning to the mound, the two-way star has yet to throw more than six frames in any one outing. Toronto’s lineup will have its opportunities against Los Angeles’ struggling (and exacerbated) bullpen.

Best Bet: Blue Jays ML (+176)

The 2025 World Series has converted for over bettors in two of three contests thus far, and I believe we see that again on Tuesday. Notably, the Blue Jays have cashed the over at a 57.1% (97-73-6) clip to this point, which is the MLB’s top rate in 2025.

Dodger Stadium will come alive again tonight, but Southern California will be pretty warm. Temperatures will be around 85°F at first pitch. Incidentally, the yard will play much friendlier to hitters than in previous games, so expect the long ball early and often on a balmy evening at Chavez Ravine.

Toronto has plated an MLB-best 5.87 runs per game since the postseason began. Across the way, the Dodgers are scoring 5.14 runs per game at home in these playoffs. With that, I firmly believe we will see eight or more combined runs in Game 4.

Best Bet: Over 8 (-110)

Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily MLB Game Picks and MLB Prop Picks.

World Series Game 4 Top Picks: Blue Jays vs. Dodgers

Blue Jays ML (+176)

Dodgers-Blue Jays Over 8 (-110)

Tuesday brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone in the Fall Classic: play ball!

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.