Ranking the Top 15 MLB Free Agents This Offseason

The echoes of an incredible World Series have barely faded, but the MLB offseason is already upon us. Free agency opens on November 6th, and while there isn’t a generational headliner, this year’s class is deep with game-changing talent ready to cash in.

Let’s break down the top 15 players on the market.

1. Kyle Tucker, OF

2026 Age: 29 | Previous Team: Chicago Cubs

Notes: Consensus top free agent; elite five-tool player with consistent 4+ WAR seasons when healthy, but recent injuries (hand fracture in 2025) are a concern. Hit .266/.377/.464 with 22 HR and 25 SB despite setbacks.

2. Bo Bichette, SS

2026 Age: 28 | Previous Team: Toronto Blue Jays

Notes: Strong rebound with .311/.357/.483, 18 HR, and AL-leading 181 hits before knee injury; excellent bat-to-ball skills, but declining defense and speed may push him to second base.

3. Alex Bregman, 3B

2026 Age: 32 | Previous Team: Boston Red Sox

Notes: Solid .273/.360/.462 with 18 HR in 114 games despite quad injury; plus defender with steady production, but age and injury history temper long-term upside.

4. Cody Bellinger, OF/1B

2026 Age: 30 | Previous Team: New York Yankees

Notes: Versatile defender who hit .272/.334/.480 with 29 HR and 98 RBI; improved plate discipline and WAR (5.0), but bat speed decline is a risk.

5. Kyle Schwarber, DH/OF

2026 Age: 33 | Previous Team: Philadelphia Phillies

Notes: Power monster with NL-leading 56 HR and 132 RBI, .928 OPS in 162 games; aging and limited defense cap his value, but his bat is elite.

6. Pete Alonso, 1B

2026 Age: 31 | Previous Team: New York Mets

Notes: Durable slugger with .272/.347/.571, 38 HR, and 126 RBI; poor defense but top power bat, likely best as DH long-term.

7. Framber Valdez, SP

2026 Age: 32 | Previous Team: Houston Astros

Notes: Workhorse with 3.66 ERA over 192.0 IP; ground-ball specialist but late-season struggles (6.05 ERA in final 10 starts) and attitude concerns noted.

8. Dylan Cease, SP

2026 Age: 30 | Previous Team: San Diego Padres

Notes: Strikeout machine (11.5 K/9) with 215 K in 168 IP; 4.55 ERA misleading per 3.56 FIP, durable with no missed starts since 2019.

9. Ranger Suarez, SP

2026 Age: 30 | Previous Team: Philadelphia Phillies

Notes: Reliable lefty with 3.20 ERA and 151 K in 157 IP; injury history (back issues) and velocity drop are risks, but solid mid-rotation arm.

10. Munetaka Murakami, 1B/3B (Japan)

2026 Age: 26

Notes: NPB power star (246 career HR) posted this winter; huge upside, but rising strikeouts (29%) and contact issues add risk.

11. Shane Bieber, SP

2026 Age: 31 | Previous Team: Toronto Blue Jays

Notes: Post-TJ return strong (3.57 ERA in 40 IP); velocity back, but limited innings and health questions remain.

12. Michael King, SP

2026 Age: 31 | Previous Team: San Diego Padres

Notes: Solid numbers (3.44 ERA in 73 IP), but injuries (shoulder, knee) limited him; high-risk, high-reward arm.

13. Josh Naylor, 1B

2026 Age: 28 | Previous Team: Seattle Mariners

Notes: Strong year (.295/.353/.462, 20 HR, 92 RBI) with a surprising 30 SB; above-average defender with low strikeouts.

14. Eugenio Suarez, 3B

2026 Age: 34 | Previous Team: Seattle Mariners

Notes: Power surge (49 HR), but .298 OBP and declining defense; short-term value as aging slugger.

15. Edwin Diaz, RP

2026 Age: 32 | Previous Team: New York Mets

Notes: Elite closer (1.63 ERA, 98 K in 66 IP); likely headed for record reliever deal, with 38% K rate.

